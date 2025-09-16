Leeds United may have failed to score in three successive Premier League games, but one observer insists it is not all doom and gloom for Daniel Farke, and with TEAMtalk also selecting the Whites’ best options across their attack this season.

The Whites made 10 new signings across the summer window, significantly strengthening their defensive and midfield units, while also acquiring a strong new goalkeeper in Lucas Perri. However, having spent just £18m of the total £103.1m invested this summer on new attackers – Noah Okafor was their only confirmed outlay, joining free agents Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Lukas Nmecha – there were fears among Leeds fans that their attack was a little too lightweight.

That has certainly come to pass in their opening four games of the season. Leeds United, despite being competitive in three of those four games, have scored just once – a penalty in their opener – and having drawn blanks in three successive games since.

Now fans are concerned that the failure to add a quality No.10 or right-sided winger to their mix could come back to haunt them, with some fearing relegation back to the Championship is already a very real prospect.

However, with a big game to come against winless Wolves at the weekend, Leeds know that a victory at Molineux can give them a vital seven-point buffer on the division’s early strugglers – a massive lift in the context of their season.

To achieve that win, though, Leeds must work out how to break the attacking code and select the men best placed to achieve that.

With that in mind, former Leeds star Aidy White has picked the best front three for Farke.

“In terms of personnel, I think [Brenden] Aaronson for Willy Gnonto,” White began on BBC Radio Leeds. “I’d leave Okafor in there because he looks like the more minutes, the stronger he will get. Same with Calvert-Lewin, he’s going to be our main striker.

“He has got things other than goal contributions, hold-up play, other factors. If we can get good delivery from wide areas, he will score,” White said about the former Everton striker.

Who we think Daniel Farke should be starting in Leeds United’s attack

After paying £18m to sign him this summer, Leeds fans are still waiting to see what Okafor can bring to their side.

But with the ability to carry the ball, take on a man and create space for others, he now looks ready to take his place as a regular starter on the left side of the Leeds United attack.

Farke will need him to hit the ground running and quickly, with the player effectively proving to be Manor Solomon’s replacement this season.

In 68 minutes of his full debut at Fulham, there were some small glimpses of what the Switzerland international can bring. Hopefully, he proves himself well up for the challenge at Molineux on Saturday.

On the other flank, Farke opted to start with Brenden Aaronson at Craven Cottage, the American picked for his ability to hustle and harry. That tactic worked to extent after he won possession back 18 times for the Whites and nullified the threat of Ryan Sessegnon for Marco Silva’s side.

However, Leeds need more adventure and they won’t win games unless they have the quality to attack the opposition, which is why I think Gnonto is now the best option for Farke, even if playing off his less favourable right flank.

While Gnonto is yet to score or assist for Leeds this season, he has looked hungry this season and eager to prove a point. He could always interchange with Okafor if the Swiss is not having joy off the left flank, too.

With Dan James now likely to face a lay-off, the Italy winger looks well placed for an extended run in the side.

Jack Harrison represents cover for both, while Aaronson can be kept in reserve, given doubts over his strength and end product.

Leading the line, I absolutely believe Calvert-Lewin will become the main man for Leeds, and if he can start 75% of United’s matches this season, I think we will have a solid chance of staying up.

While he missed a couple of opportunities at Fulham, those goals will come and the fact he’s getting in those positions is promising enough for me. Admittedly, it’s a calculated risk over his fitness, though.

In reserve, and also if he can stay fit, it would be Nmecha, who has also shown himself capable of rustling a few feathers. He represents a more mobile option for me than Joel Piroe, last season’s top scorer for the Whites.

The Dutchman is regarded as the club’s best finisher, but at this level, chances don’t often fall on a plate; they usually have to be crafted through good team play or via a moment of individual brilliance. While I’m not writing him off entirely, it seems a tall order to expect Piroe to notch regularly at this level and he may need to get used to becoming a squad player at Elland Road this season.

