Man Utd HUMILIATED as €103m duo win Ballon d’Or awards after Amorim and Vivell snubs

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim and director of recruitment Christopher Vivell must be bitterly disappointed after learning how Manchester City goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma and Arsenal striker Viktor Gyokeres have fared at the 2025 Ballon d’Or awards.

Both Donnarumma and Gyokeres were targets for Man Utd in the summer transfer window. Amorim and Vivell were on the hunt for a goalkeeper and a new striker, and the two stars were on their radar.

However, Italy international goalkeeper Donnarumma joined Man Utd’s city-rivals Man City from Paris Saint-Germain for €30million (£26.2m, $35.4m).

As for Gyokeres, the Sweden international striker swapped Sporting CP for Arsenal in a €73m (£64m, $86m) deal.

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, reported in June that Gyokeres told Man Utd that he wanted to join them..

Amorim worked with the Swedish striker at Sporting CP, and the Man Utd manager was keen on a reunion at Old Trafford.

However, in the end, Gyokeres snubbed the chance to join Man Utd, with talkSPORT subsequently reporting that playing in the Champions League and competing for the Premier League title with Arsenal were the decisive factors.

Man Utd went on to sign Benjamin Sesko, with Vivell playing a vital role in the deal.

Vivell knew Sesko well from his time as technical director at RB Leipzig and convinced Amorim that he was the right fit for Man Utd.

According to reliable journalist Fabrizio Romano, Man Utd did not sign Donnarumma because of his wages.

Romano said on his YouTube channel earlier this month: “Why Man Utd didn’t sign Donnarumma?

“Man Utd considered the possibility, there was a call with the agents of Donnarumma in July to understand the situation, but never a negotiation, never an official bid and never anything concrete.

“Man Utd believed that despite the transfer fee – €30m plus €5m in add-ons – so not big money, but don’t forget the player was obviously out of contract in 2026 otherwise he was going to cost way more than this.

“Well Man Utd, apart from the transfer fee, didn’t want to spend big money on a salary. Because of the FFP situation, because of the salary structure they have, because of what they’re doing in terms of salary internally at the club.

“So they didn’t want to spend big money in terms of salary on Donnarumma. That was a decision, it was part of the strategy.”

Much to Man Utd’s regret, both Donnarumma and Gyokeres won major awards at the 2025 Ballon d’Or in Paris on Monday night.

Donnarumma won the 2025 Men’s Kopa Trophy for the best goalkeeper of the year and was also among the 30 Ballon d’Or nominees.

It is the second time that the Italy international goalkeeper has won the Men’s Kopa Trophy, after his success in 2021 following his national team’s Euro 2020 triumph.

Meanwhile, Gyokeres has won the Gerd Muller Trophy 2025 for his sensational 2024/25 campaign.

Voted as Striker of the Year, Gyokeres scored 54 goals in just 52 matches last season and was the top scorer in Europe, winning the Primeira Liga and Taca de Portugal with Sporting.

New Man Utd signings Sesko and Lammens struggling

Instead of signing Gyokeres, Man Utd landed Sesko, who has failed to make a huge impact so far this season.

The 22-year-old international striker has not scored a goal or given an assist in six appearances for the Red Devils.

After turning down the chance to sign Donnarumma, Man Utd brought Senne Lammens from Royal Antwerp.

The 23-year-old Belgian is still waiting to make his competitive debut for the Red Devils, with The Sun reporting that Man Utd are already planning to sign a new goalkeeper next summer.

Meanwhile, Donnarumma said after winning the award: “I’m honoured to receive this award. I’m so happy with my performances from last season. We achieved incredible results.

“I want to thank the team and my ex-teammates. If I’m here tonight, it’s also thanks to them. We had a formidable season.

“I’m focused on my new adventure. I want to thank Manchester City. We have many targets to fulfil, and I hope to reach many of them and win many trophies together,” he added.

“Lastly, I want to end my whole family because, especially in bad moments, you’ve always been close to me.

“I thank my parents, my brother, my sister, my wife, and my little child. If I’m here today, it’s thanks to you.”

