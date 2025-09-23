Harry Kane has the opportunity to leave Bayern Munich for a cut-price fee next summer, and TEAMtalk understands that Tottenham are one of three clubs keeping a very close eye on the situation.

Kane, 32, has been nothing short of sensational since his £100m (including add-ons) move to Bayern from Spurs in the summer of 2026.

The England captain has notched a jaw-dropping 98 goals in just 103 appearances for the European giants, and picked up the first major trophy of his career when lifting the Bundesliga title last term.

But the fact that Kane trails Alan Shearer in the all-time Premier League scoring charts by just 47 has always prompted speculation that he could return to the English top flight.

According to Bild, Kane has the power to trigger a release clause in his contract, and we understand that Tottenham could jump at the chance to bring him back, under new manager Thomas Frank.

The German outlet claims that the striker can leave Bayern for €65m (£56.7m / $76.7m) next summer as long as he announces his intention to leave before the end of the January transfer window.

That is why Bild urge Bayern to tie Kane down to a new deal now, rather than wait, but Spurs are among the three top sides poised to capitalise on the situation…

Tottenham, Chelsea, Barcelona tracking Harry Kane

TEAMtalk transfer insider Dean Jones revealed yesterday (September 22) that Tottenham ‘would want to bring Kane back’ if the opportunity presents itself.

The striker notched an incredible 280 goals in 435 appearances for Spurs, and he could be the final piece in the puzzle as Frank looks to transform them into serial trophy challengers.

However, Tottenham won’t be the only club interested in Kane should his reported release clause become active next summer.

As Jones stated in his update, we understand that Chelsea are long-term admirers of the England star, while Barcelona are considering him as a potential replacement for Robert Lewandowski.

The Blues are happy with their current striker options of Joao Pedro and Liam Delap, but Enzo Maresca could jump at the chance to sign a player of Kane’s world-class quality.

Barcelona, meanwhile, are expected to part ways with Lewandowski ahead of next season and could therefore look to bring in a player of Kane’s calibre to fill his boots.

The big question is whether Kane will opt to leave a Bayern side who consistently compete for trophies on all fronts, and if he would want to jump ship in a summer when England are playing in the World Cup.

With the Premier League scoring record up for grabs, it will be very interesting to see how this story develops over the coming months.

Latest Tottenham news: Savinho still wanted / Early transfer approved

Meanwhile, TEAMtalk insider Jones revealed that Manchester City winger Savinho remains a player of interest for Spurs, with a January move not ruled out by sources.

Tottenham are understood to be buoyed by the fact that the Brazilian was keen to join over the summer.

However, Man City value the Brazilian in excess of £65m, so the London side must put their money where their mouth is to get a deal over the line.

In other news, Spurs are reportedly considering triggering their €30m / £26m buy option included in Joao Palhinha’s loan from Bayern Munich.

It is claimed they could trigger their clause as early as January after he has impressed for Frank, who is keen to sign the midfielder permanently.

Spurs are said to be ‘keen to get the deal done as quickly as possible’ and are ‘ready to set the wheels in motion’ by bringing the move forward by half a year.