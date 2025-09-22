Manchester United are NOT expected to move for a striker they were offered in the summer and who they continue to be linked with in recent weeks, and TEAMtalk can reveal the four Premier League sides who are in the mix.

Man Utd overhauled their attacking ranks over the summer and once the new arrivals settle, their forward line could consist entirely of new recruits.

Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha will become automatic selections and assuming Benjamin Sesko finds his feet, they will combine to fill the three most advanced spots in the 3-4-2-1 formation.

Cunha and Mbeumo can both deputise as the central striker if required. Joshua Zirkzee remains in situ, while striker sensation, Chido Obi, patiently awaits opportunities.

However, TEAMtalk has been told Man Utd will explore the striker market in 2026 and a direct consequence of a new frontman arriving is Zirkzee will be sold.

Zirkzee is attracting interest from leading Serie A sides. The Italian top flight is where Zirkzee built his reputation following a stellar spell with Bologna.

One striker Man Utd seemingly have a clear route to signing is Dusan Vlahovic. Transfer guru, Fabrizio Romano, revealed in mid-August that United had been offered Vlahovic at a time when they were pursuing Sesko.

Ultimately, Man Utd were able to secure Sesko to the tune of £73.7m and did not pull the trigger on Vlahovic.

However, the Serbian’s future remains a hot topic having entered the final year of his contract at Juventus. No contract extension is on the horizon and per Romano and Tuttosport, Vlahovic’s race in Turin is run.

Last Thursday’s print edition of Gazzetta dello Sport claimed Man Utd were among a cluster of clubs weighing up a move for Vlahovic in 2026.

The frontman will be free to sign a pre-contract agreement with overseas sides come January 1 ahead of a free transfer six months later.

Per a separate report from GdS, Vlahovic’s camp will demand a €10m sign-on fee and wages of roughly €10m per season. That equates to around £165,000-a-week.

Adding further fuel to the fire was their claim Vlahovic is prioritising a move to the Premier League when he leaves Juventus.

Man Utd to swerve Vlahovic… again

However, transfer insider, Dean Jones, has provided TEAMtalk with an exclusive update on Vlahovic’s future.

And while there’s no shortage of Premier League interest in the 25-year-old, it is NOT coming from Old Trafford.

Jones said: “Manchester United continue to be linked but, according to sources, there has been no meaningful progress from Old Trafford.

“Chelsea and Tottenham have both made enquiries, while West Ham are also understood to have explored the possibility.

“Newcastle, however, are one of the clubs being kept in the loop.

“Despite bolstering their attack with the additions of Yoane Wissa and Nick Woltemade, sources suggest they would not rule out moving for a player of Vlahovic’s calibre – though any serious push is more likely to come at the end of the season when he becomes a free agent.

“For now, Juventus face renewed pressure to either find agreement on fresh terms or prepare for one of their star assets to depart without a fee.”

Vlahovic’s record at Juventus currently stands at 150 appearances, 62 goals, 15 assists. He’s bagged four goals in just five matches this term including a brace in the Champions League, but his red-hot form is not expected to change Juve’s thinking and he’ll move on at some stage in 2026.

