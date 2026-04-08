Manchester United could stun Liverpool by winning the race for a top Serie A star, while a club chief has confirmed an Old Trafford exit is underway.

Interim head coach Michael Carrick looks set to steer Man Utd into next season’s Champions League. Qualification for Europe’s premier club competition would surely see Carrick get the job permanently, while it would also help INEOS to sign more elite players this summer.

Man Utd, Liverpool battle begins

Inter Milan’s Denzel Dumfries could be among the big names to move to Old Trafford, if the latest reports are to be believed.

We revealed on April 1 that Liverpool are considering a move for the right wing-back after being approached by his agents, but L’Interista claim United hold ‘strong interest’ in the player, too.

United are ‘ready’ to open talks with Dumfries and Inter to tee up an impressive summer deal, it has been suggested.

Manchester City, Newcastle United and Aston Villa are also keen on Dumfries.

Inter are trying to hand the Netherlands star a new contract to remove his €25m (£22m) exit clause.

But it would be a surprise if Dumfries agreed a new deal, as he knows the likes of Man Utd, Liverpool and City are eyeing up a bargain swoop.

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Flop on the move

In an interview with German newspaper Bild, Borussia Dortmund’s managing director, Lars Ricken, confirmed talks are underway over the signing of Jadon Sancho.

“We’re currently looking at a lot of players and analysing them closely,” he revealed. “We check whether they can make us better. We’re doing that with Jadon as well.”

Sancho is currently on loan at Aston Villa, and the winger will leave United on a free transfer when his contract expires this summer.

Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg added: “Borussia Dortmund are seriously considering a free move for Jadon Sancho.

“Talks are ongoing. Sancho has multiple offers and would need to take a pay cut to return.”

The Englishman has decided on a return to Dortmund as his preferred destination as he has fond memories from his first spell there.

United spent a huge £73m on Sancho in July 2021, but the move has not worked out for either party.

Elliot Anderson latest

Nottingham Forest are adamant that no deal is in place for midfielder Elliot Anderson to leave, as they aim to spark a ‘bidding war’ between United and Manchester City.

Transfer insider Graeme Bailey told TEAMtalk: “With Elliot Anderson, which one club benefits massively from multiple clubs being interested? Nottingham Forest.

“They don’t want anyone to think that Manchester City have this tied down – they want a bidding war and that is completely understandable. They want top-of-the-market price, they want to be able to get a deal into three figures.

“Is Anderson worth £100million? There is that age old argument that nobody is, but in the current market it is hard not to see him in that bracket, his stock is going up and up.”