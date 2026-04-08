Barcelona fans almost all have same opinion on signing Rashford from Man Utd

Marcus Rashford is currently on loan at Barcelona from Man Utd.

The verdict on whether Barcelona should sign Marcus Rashford from Manchester United outright is virtually unanimous amongst their fans, and a myth around the move has been debunked.

Rashford has excelled during his loan spell at Barcelona so far, returning figures of 11 goals and 13 assists in 40 appearances. Making those numbers all the more impressive is the fact Rashford isn’t always a regular starter, with Raphinha, Robert Lewandowski and Lamine Yamal the usual front three for Hansi Flick.

Barcelona can sign Rashford to a permanent deal in the summer by activating their option to buy worth €30m / £26m.

There were reports roughly 10 days ago of that clause expiring at the end of March without a deal being finalised.

However, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano subsequently confirmed those claims were inaccurate, and that the clause remains active and available to trigger at any time.

Barcelona do intend to bring Rashford back, though are hopeful of convincing Man Utd to either sell for a smaller number, agree a friendlier payment structure, or sanction a second loan.

For Man Utd, the situation is clear – pay the pre-agreed €30m asking price or they’ll find another club who will.

And if the latest from a video produced by the BBC is anything to go by, the bulk of Barcelona’s fans want their club to stop messing around and get the deal done.

Ahead of tonight’s Champions League Round of 16 clash with Atletico Madrid, the BBC interviewed a number of Barca fans and posed the question: ‘Should Marcus Rashford stay at Barcelona?’

One fan replied: “Absolutely, absolutely,” before his fellow fan added: “He’s the best left winger in the world.”

Another said: “He’s special, he’s a really good talent.”

A fourth said: “He’s worth anything, anything, any amount of money.”

A fifth touched on Rashford’s clear love of the club, saying: “You have to be in love with Barcelona, as a player and for the club always. I think that he really does and I would buy him.”

A sixth said: “He’s definitely helping the team out a lot, scoring goals, assisting, it’s definitely worth it for Barcelona no matter the price.”

There was a sole dissenter amongst the ranks however, with one Barca fan declaring: “If I’m the president of Barca, I don’t pay the €30m for him.”

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