Man Utd: Teddy Sheringham tells Mauricio Pochettino what to do if Bruno Fernandes ‘offer’ arrives

Teddy Sheringham believes that new Manchester United head coach Mauricio Pochettino should keep Bruno Fernandes and has also given his verdict on the Red Devils’ interest in Jarrad Branthwaite.

Fernandes is out of contract at Man Utd at the end of the season, although there is an option to extend it by another year.

The Portugal international has been on the books of Man Utd since January 2020.

The 32-year-old has scored 113 goals and given 111 assists in 341 matches in all competitions for Man Utd so far in his career.

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, has reported that Fernandes has rejected Man Utd’s latest contract offer.

Sources have told us that clubs in Saudi Arabia and the Turkish Super Lig are interested in a 2027 deal for Fernandes.

Former Man Utd striker Sheringham believes that Pochettino will have to keep hold of Fernandes, urging the Red Devils not to accept any offer for the midfielder.

Man Utd warned against selling Bruno Fernandes

Sheringham told BOYLE Sports, who offer the latest football odds: “It doesn’t matter if Bruno Fernandes is unhappy or out of form, Manchester United should reject every offer that comes in for him.

“The more top players you’ve got at the football club, the more chance you’ve got of getting results, so to get rid of him would be the wrong move.

“When we’re talking about leaders on the football pitch, Bruno leads this team.

“He tries to lead by example, and he has been a very good example.

“He’s not the whole package but he’s definitely one of the leaders in the dressing room and on the football pitch who actually tries to change things.

“His mannerisms leave a little bit to be desired sometimes but in general his leadership qualities are very good.”

DON’T MISS: Mauricio Pochettino gets immediate Man Utd transfer joy as Xabi Alonso sanctions Chelsea exit

Teddy Sheringham gives Jarrad Branthwaite to Man Utd verdict

Sheringham has also given his take on Man Utd’s interest in signing defender Jarrad Branthwaite from Everton.

Sheringham said: “Jarrad Branthwaite is a great prospect and he’s doing well, and he’s a big reason why Everton are doing so well this season.

“They work hard on their back four as a unit at Everton.

“That’s why they don’t concede many goals.

“If you’re going to do well at these things, you’ve got to work at it.

“If you don’t, just look at the Manchester United defence.

“It’s all over the place at times.

“If you work on it, you get results. It’s not rocket science, is it?”

READ NEXT: Man Utd react after Mauricio Pochettino tells hierarchy to sack Jason Wilcox