Fabrizio Romano has reported that Carlos Baleba would love to join Manchester United, as TEAMtalk reveals the Red Devils’ stance on a deal for the Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder.

Man Utd were keen on a 2025 summer deal for Baleba, but eventually the club’s co-owners, INEOS, decided against a move.

Brighton and Hove Albion were looking for at least £100million for the Cameroon international.

Man Utd felt that it was too much to pay for the young midfielder, who also endured a disappointing 2025/26 campaign.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has now reported that, just like last summer, Baleba is ready to join Man Utd now and play under manager Michael Carrick.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “For Baleba, at the moment, Man Utd are aware of the player’s desire.

“He would be super keen on joining Manchester United, but, at the moment, Utd have not returned with an approach or a proposal to Brighton.

“So, at the moment, the Baleba topic, I think, it’s a little bit cold.

“Then if the big topics, the big names and negotiations collapse, let’s see eventually what happens, but, at the moment, it’s just player’s big desire, and that’s it.”

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Man Utd still keen on Carlos Baleba – sources

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, has reported that Man Utd are still interested in signing Baleba from Brighton in the summer transfer window.

Sources have told us that the youngster is a player that Man Utd admire enormously.

We understand that Brighton are not looking for £100m for Baleba this summer.

It was the fee that the Seagulls were adamant on in the summer of 2025, but their stance has softened now.

Brighton, though, still want at least £70m for Baleba.

However, Man Utd are not willing to pay that fee, as it is above the level that they are willing to go to.

Earlier this month, talkSPORT journalist Ben Jacobs reported that Baleba has loosely agreed on personal terms with Man Utd.

The transfer reporter said on The United Stand: “I sense they’ve got other targets ahead of Baleba.

“But it’s a deal they don’t really need to prioritise as much as others, because that is a scenario of a player who wants Man Utd, who has loose personal terms in place from last summer.

“So, if they want to do Baleba, they just have to go to Brighton.”

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