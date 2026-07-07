Liverpool secure masterclass signing from Celtic as generational talent says YES to joining Iraola

Liverpool have completed another major academy coup after Dara Jikiemi agreed his move to Anfield, with TEAMtalk understanding the highly-rated Scottish youngster has rejected the chance to remain at Celtic in favour of joining the Reds.

TEAMtalk exclusively revealed back in March that Liverpool had won the race for the Scotland Under-16 captain, and the move is now set to be finalised as the teenage sensation begins the next chapter of his career on Merseyside.

Sources have confirmed that Jikiemi has agreed his terms with Liverpool and will officially arrive this summer on a scholarship agreement before signing his first professional contract when he turns 17 in January.

However, we can reveal that Liverpool’s planning stretches well beyond that and the club believe they have pulled off a masterclass signing that could ultimately save them millions in transfer fees.

We understand an agreement is already in place for Jikiemi to sign a new long-term professional contract when he turns 18 in January 2028, underlining just how highly the club rate one of Britain’s brightest young prospects.

Liverpool’s academy staff believe they have landed a player with the potential to become a future first-team star and have moved swiftly to ensure his pathway at the club is mapped out for years to come.

Jikiemi had opportunities to remain at Celtic, where he has established himself as one of the standout talents in the academy system, but ultimately decided his long-term development would be best served at Liverpool.

The Scotland Under-16 skipper is regarded by many within the game as a generational talent, with his leadership qualities and technical ability marking him out as one of the country’s elite prospects.

His move also continues a growing trend of promising youngsters leaving Celtic for Anfield…

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Jikiemi will follow the path taken by Ben Gannon-Doak, who also swapped the Bhoys for Liverpool as a teenager before progressing into the first-team picture.

Liverpool have continued to invest heavily in elite youth talent from across Britain and Ireland, and sources insist Jikiemi has been identified as one of the standout additions of this recruitment cycle.

While the immediate focus will be on his development within the academy, there is a genuine belief inside the club that he possesses the attributes to eventually challenge for senior football.

By securing not only his scholarship agreement but also a long-term professional commitment in advance, Liverpool have demonstrated the level of confidence they have in the teenager’s future.

TEAMtalk understands the Reds see Jikiemi as one of the most exciting young talents of his generation.

Iraola is determined to build a side capable of challenging for the game’s top honours again after a difficult title defence under Arne Slot last season.

But as well as signing players for the here and now, Liverpool’s swoop for Jikiemi shows the club are also very much focused on creating an incredible pool of young talent capable of challenging for first-team places in years to come.

And in addition to the young Scotland U16s skipper, TEAMtalk can also reveal the Reds have a developing and serious interest in signing one of the World Cup’s standout young talents, Mexico starlet Gilberto Mora, while sources have also explained why long-term admirers Manchester United are expected to shy away from a multi-club transfer chase.

Ayyoud Bouaddi is also on Liverpool’s radar, though Lille are now set to demand an eye-popping fee to prise away the Morocco international.

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