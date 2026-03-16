Manchester United are prepared to re-engage in talks with Casemiro and potentially offer the Brazilian the chance to remain at Old Trafford, TEAMtalk understands, with Michael Carrick sending a strong message to the Red Devils’ hierarchy.

The experienced midfielder, who turned 34 last month, has enjoyed an impressive campaign and has particularly thrived since Carrick took charge of the club.

Casemiro announced in January that he intended to leave United at the end of the season following discussions with the club over his future. His current deal, which earns him £350,000 per week, expires at the end of June.

At the time, United indicated they would be open to offering the veteran a new one-year deal with additional options, although the structure would see his salary reduced and heavily weighted towards appearances and performance-related incentives.

While no fresh discussions have yet taken place, TEAMtalk can reveal that United’s football hierarchy are now willing to reopen talks with the former Real Madrid star.

Sources indicate there is a growing feeling within the club that Casemiro has demonstrated he still has plenty to offer at the highest level.

His form in recent months, combined with his leadership and experience, has made a strong impression on Carrick and his coaching staff, and the interim manager has made his stance on Casemiro crystal clear to the Red Devils’ hierarchy.

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Michael Carrick’s bold Casemiro stance revealed

We understand Carrick has made it clear internally that Casemiro remains an extremely important figure within the dressing room, both on and off the pitch.

The Brazilian has made 29 appearances across all competitions this season, contributing seven goals and two assists from midfield while continuing to rank among United’s leading players for tackles, interceptions and ball recoveries.

His influence among the younger members of the squad has also been noted, with his professionalism and winning mentality continuing to set standards at the club.

Indeed, the Brazilian has formed a formidable partnership with Kobbie Mainoo in the middle of the park – another player who has become increasingly important under Carrick.

Fans showed their appreciation during Sunday’s 3-1 win over Aston Villa, chanting “one more year” after Casemiro found the net.

United legend Wayne Rooney also believes Casemiro deserves another campaign at Old Trafford. “I would [offer him an extension] now”, Rooney said on Match of the Day. “I said early on in his time at United I didn’t think he quite had the legs to get round. I think a few people felt the same, but I take that back. I think he’s been absolutely fantastic.”

Since announcing his departure earlier this year, a number of clubs have made contact from the Saudi Pro League, MLS and across Europe. However, Casemiro has not committed to any club yet.

As a result, United are now open to exploring the possibility of keeping Casemiro at Old Trafford beyond this season if an agreement can be reached that suits both parties.

Latest Man Utd news: ‘World-class’ youngster eyed / Wharton battle

Meanwhile, United are still looking to add at least one new midfielder to their squad, even if Casemiro stays. Recent reports suggest that Anderlecht star Nathan de Cat is firmly on their radar.

Tottenham and Bayern Munich are also interested in the 17-year-old. German outlet Fussball Daten report that it is the ‘Bundesliga vs the Premier League’ in the race for De Cat, who is described as a ‘world-class talent.’

In other news, the Red Devils remain very keen on Crystal Palace star Adam Wharton, and a fresh report states they are ‘fighting’ Liverpool, Chelsea, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich to land him.

We revealed on February 27 that Wharton has a gentleman’s agreement with Palace that will allow him to leave for a Champions League club in a £60-65m (up to €75m / $86m) deal this summer