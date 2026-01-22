Man Utd confirm HUGE exit of top star as hunt for successor hits next level

Manchester United have confirmed that Casemiro will leave the club this summer upon the expiry of his contract at Old Trafford, as the Red Devils continue their hunt for new midfield talent.

The 33-year-old has spent four seasons at United, having signed in 2022, and has played 146 games to date, scoring 21 goals in that time, while also becoming a firm fan favourite.

The Brazil skipper played a major role in helping Man Utd to win the 2023 Carabao Cup, scoring a header against Newcastle in the final, while he also won the FA Cup under Erik ten Hag in 2024.

Reacting to the announcement, Casemiro said: “I will carry Manchester United with me throughout my entire life.

“From the first day that I walked out at this beautiful stadium, I felt the passion of Old Trafford and the love that I now share with our supporters for this special club.

“It is not time to say goodbye; there are many more memories to create during the next four months.

“We still have a lot to fight for together; my complete focus will, as always, remain on giving my everything to help our club to succeed.”

It’s more than likely that United and Casemiro have come to the decision based off the hefty wage he currently earns at Old Trafford.

Casemiro’s current deal, which runs until the summer, commands a huge weekly wage of around £350,000 – the highest at the club.

As our sources reported on Wenesday, United’s board, under the influence of new co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his INEOS group, is keen to overhaul the wage structure and lower the average squad age.

Taking both those factors into account, it’s not a massive surprise that United are willing to part ways with the Brazilian, who will have no shortage of takers this summer.

Indeed, clubs in Major League Soccer (MLS) view Casemiro as a marquee signing capable of boosting their global appeal, while European sides seek his proven pedigree in competitive leagues.

Additionally, lucrative proposals from Saudi Arabia’s Pro League have been offered and these are sums that United cannot match.

The news of Casemiro’s exit comes at a time when United are actively upping their search for a new dominant force in their engine room.

The likes of Adam Wharton, Elliot Anderson, Carlos Baleba and Ruben Neves are names that continue to be banded around, while reports on Thursday stated that United are ready to launch a mega bid for Real Madrid’s Federico Valverde.

