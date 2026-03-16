The prospects of Cristian Romero leaving Tottenham Hotspur this summer, regardless of what division the club find themselves in, is growing by the day, according to Fabrizio Romano, while another observer has launched into the Spurs captain and has suggested he is only motivated by money.

The Argentina international is considered one of the best defenders in world football on his day, his no-nonsense approach and physicality making him a fearsome opponent for even the game’s most elite attackers.

And while Romero tends to let himself down, either through reckless behaviour or a lapse in concentration, it has not stopped plenty of speculation spiralling over his future, which appears to have gathered serious pace in recent weeks, with Tottenham enduring a hugely difficult season and with the club very much locked into a major battle to avoid relegation.

In light of that, our transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, revealed last week that there is a growing belief from sources that Spurs are increasingly open to letting the Argentina star depart ahead of a major summer rebuild.

Furthermore, Fletcher was also able to name the most likely side to sign him in a three-club chase, as well as the minimum figure on his head that Spurs would likely start the bidding at.

Now that theory has been backed up by the well-connected Romano, who has now revealed on his YouTube page that the 27-year-old has a ‘serious chance’ of leaving the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this summer.

In claims that double down on Fletcher’s story last week, Romero has revealed that several top clubs have ‘started to make contact’ over a potential deal, with an exit seen as a ‘genuine possibility’ despite the new deal he signed last summer, and with Romero himself seemingly very much open to a fresh challenge.

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Waddle hits out at ‘marmite’ Romero, who is in it for the money

Meanwhile, Romero’s leadership of Spurs, as well as his character in general, have come under fire from former Spurs favourite Chris Waddle, who has questioned the Argentine’s motives in football.

Romero only signed a new deal with Spurs last summer, taking him through until June 2029, though with Romano backing up our report that an exit is now on the cards, that agreement looks set to be annulled, so to speak, a little less than 12 months later.

Now Waddle has taken aim at the captain for what is perceived as a lack of loyalty to the cause.

“He is Marmite, Cristian Romero,” Waddle told Ozoon. “Some of the fans like him, and some of the fans hate him. When I read certain chats, a lot of the fans say he is 100% committed, he puts his foot in, he gives his all, but the majority think he is a liability. Personally, he gets too many yellows and too many reds.

“Listen, they had a great opportunity to sell him last season, did they not? I thought they were going to. And let us be honest, he does not really want to be here.

“He is staying with a new contract because it was a good contract, and he got the captaincy, and he got a lot of money. He has never looked, body language-wise, like he wants to be at Tottenham Hotspur.

“Personally, I would have got rid of him. And listen, if they go down, which I hope they do not, I really do like Tottenham, I would still be looking to cash in on the market in the summer.

“If he has a good World Cup, you will get a few offers. So he would be a player; they should move on.”

Latest Tottenham news: Stunning Igor Tudor lifeline; Porro in demand

Another cornerstone of the Tottenham side recently linked with the exit door is right-back Pedro Porro, after a transfer journalist revealed that one of the country’s top sides are now eyeing a move to bring the Spaniard in this summer.

Elsewhere on the transfer front, sources have told TEAMtalk that Spurs are ready to reignite their interest in a top PSG talent, although they are not alone, and any deal would be, of course, subject to the club retaining their Premier League status.

With regards to who leads Spurs through the remainder of the season, we can now explain how Sunday’s 1-1 draw at Anfield appears to have bought Igor Tudor more time, and with the club also now learning about Roberto De Zerbi’s stance on taking on the job.

Tudor, himself, also seemed a far happier man after that point, explaining why he felt he saw something in his players not previously seen across his first four games.

One manager strongly linked with the Spurs job is former striker Robbie Keane. And if you missed it, TEAMtalk looked into the three-way battle to secure the appointment of the Irishman, as he waits on a possible call over the Tottenham Hotspur job.