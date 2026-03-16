Liverpool’s dismal showing in their 1-1 draw with a struggling Tottenham Hotspur side on Sunday appears to have pushed Arne Slot a significant step closer to the sack, with fans and media alike turning on the Dutchman, and with the Reds boss himself seemingly admitting he is running out of ideas.

The champions have looked a shadow of the side that romped to Premier League title glory in the Dutchman’s first season at the helm, this season sitting a woeful 21 points adrift of table-toppers Arsenal, who now look well placed to claim a first domestic crown since 2004.

But for Liverpool, who spent a club record £440m (€505m, $600m) on new recruits this summer in an attempt to create a trophy dynasty at Anfield, they face a fight to qualify for next season’s Champions League – a remarkable drop off that has left Slot clinging on to his job.

Last week, we brought an exclusive update on the situation, which revealed that while Liverpool had yet to hold talks with Xabi Alonso, the Spaniard had now set his sights on the job, and with Slot becoming increasingly irritated by the prospect of being replaced.

Now, fans and media alike have apparently seen enough, and there are growing calls for the manager to be replaced.

Respected Liverpool journalist, David Lynch, set the tone by admitting the Reds had become a horrible watch under the Dutchman.

‘Completely, inexcusably abject from Liverpool – the worst result of a horrible season. It may well be the case that this league no longer allows you to play good football, but ineffectiveness isn’t compulsory, too. How can Arne Slot possibly make the case to stay this summer?’ he posted on X.

In reply, fans were quick to agree, with some suggesting any credit he left in the bank has long since evaporated.

‘One of the most timid, lacklustre performances I can remember in decades. Reminded me of losing 1-0 at home to Leicester on a wet Wednesday night many moons ago,’ one recalled.

Another said in reply: ‘If Slot had any credit left, it’s gone now. The risk of us being an embarrassment against Galatasaray is clear. No clinical edge; No ideas; No link-up play; No goals; No results!’

A third stated: ‘This summer? He should be gone now. Anyone with eyes can see that once we go ahead, we try to play defensively and concede time and time again. That’s not on the players. That’s a management choice.’

A fourth added: ‘There is now little case to keep Slot,’ while another added: ‘Another utterly joyless performance by Liverpool. One of so many this season. Totally devoid of pace, passion or any real purpose. Spurs at their lowest ebb and LFC were oh so welcoming. Believers to doubters … enough already’

ESPN’s Liverpool correspondent, Beth Lindop, agreed, adding: ‘In a season filled with so many abject results, that one might just be the worst for Liverpool. So predictable and avoidable. Not enough urgency or intent to build on their early lead. Loud boos at the full-time whistle. Players look shellshocked.’

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Arne Slot sack? Liverpool boss admits he’s running out of ideas

Liverpool started the game with the welcome inclusion of Rio Ngumoha, handing the talented teenager his full Premier League debut for the Reds at the age of just 17 years, 211 days.

But despite grabbing an early lead through Dominik Szoboszlai, the Reds were unable to press home the advantage and there could be few complaints when Spurs grabbed a late equaliser through former Everton striker Richarlison.

Speaking after the game, Slot admitted he had tried everything over the season.

“I think if you look back on it – which is maybe not the nicest thing to do if you’re a fan of us – I’ve tried a lot of things,” he told the media after the match.

“I’ve brought in Joe Gomez in the last minute of a game to keep the lead at Fulham, we conceded; brought in Wata [Endo] during the season to have that midfielder who picks up all the second balls.

“I’ve done attacker-for-attacker substitutions, not bringing a defender in.

“We’ve tried many things, but the way we are conceding goals is also constantly different.

“Unfortunately, the things you can try to do to influence it from the side, as in a defensive substitution or an offensive substitution, I’ve tried many of them, but it hasn’t yet led to us not conceding in the last minute.

“But we also have chances in the last minutes of the game. Even today, in extra time, we had an unbelievable chance that simply doesn’t go in.

“But it won’t stay like that, I can tell you that.”

With Liverpool leaving the field to boos, Slot continued: “I think it’s understandable for fans to be frustrated, because it happened already so many times that they’ve seen the home team not picking up the points that they’re expected to, conceding goals in the last minute,” he said.

“Now it’s up to us to bring that frustration to Wednesday and come up with a big performance.

“We’re all frustrated, that’s completely clear.

“It’s now up to me and the players to take that frustration to Wednesday evening and show the fans the performance and the result they deserve, because they’ve been supportive throughout the whole season to us.

“If it happens so many times that they are frustrated at the end of a game or after the final whistle, that makes complete sense to me.”

Should they turn around a 1-0 deficit to Galatasaray, Liverpool will likely be lining up a Champions League quarter-final against reigning champions PSG, who defeated Chelsea 5-2 in their first leg of the last-16 tie.

Liverpool latest: Reds chase Newcastle cornerstone; Mamardashvili exit exclusive

Meanwhile, Liverpool want to sign Lewis Hall from Newcastle United as a direct replacement for Andy Robertson, according to a report, which has revealed the staggering fee the Magpies will demand for the 21-year-old left-back.

In terms of successors, another report claims Slot has ‘chosen’ who he wants to replace Mohamed Salah this summer, though TEAMtalk understands their actual No.1 target is someone different.

Elsewhere, ambitious reports claim Liverpool have received a major boost in their bid to sign Eduardo Camavinga – and the Frenchman is not the only Real Madrid star they are targeting, with one of his teammates also being chased in a huge £121m double deal.

And finally, several clubs have made contact with Liverpool over the prospect of signing goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili, TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal.

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