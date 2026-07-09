Man Utd insist Ederson deal still ON despite U-turn reports as ‘third’ midfield signing ignites

Manchester United are still pushing ahead with the agreed signing of Atalanta star Ederson, despite the deal rumbling on for weeks amid suggestions of a potential U-turn, TEAMtalk can reveal, while a third midfield signing could also be on the cards.

Old Trafford chiefs agreed a deal worth €45m (£39m, $52m) with the Serie A side last month for the 26-year-old Brazil international, and the move remains firmly on schedule despite strong reports emanating from the player’s homeland on Sunday that it was in danger of collapsing.

With his World Cup commitments for the summer now over, the final stages of the transfer are set to move quickly, with a medical check now booked in and with Manchester United sources quick to play down the speculation that surfaced in recent days.

Indeed, one well-placed source told TEAMtalk: “There are no issues with the Ederson move. He is due for a medical in England as soon as is logistically possible, and that will all be confirmed in due course, but the move is very much in place and still on.”

The clarification comes after suggestions emerged that the transfer was at risk of breaking down and that United were actually getting cold feet, having turned their attention to other targets instead.

Indeed, transfer insider Fabrizio Romano has also added some intrigue to whether the deal will actually get done after tweeting: “Éderson is in England over the next few HOURS for new medical tests with Manchester United. Only after the second round of medicals will United give a response on whether or not they will proceed with the €45m deal.”

That’s some comedown from the Italian’s claim that the transfer has already been signed off, especially after United inked the addition of another midfielder on Wednesday.

The Red Devils fought off significant competition from both the Premier League and Saudi Arabia to complete the signing of Andrey Santos, with our sources understanding that the Brazilian was one of the most sought-after players in his position this summer.

The 23-year-old has arrived in a deal worth around £50million, becoming one of United’s priority targets after they waited on getting the Ederson transfer officially signed off.

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Man Utd plotting third midfielder swoop

United are not done with midfield additions just yet, though, with Michael Carrick feeling his engine room needed a major revamp after Casemiro’s exit and the ACL injury suffered by Manuel Ugarte at the World Cup, although the Uruguayan was likely to be sold anyway.

Sources have told us that United are also chasing Roma star Manu Kone after being informed he is keen to test himself in the Premier League, while the Serie A giants are also willing to sell at the right price.

Kone, who plays as a defensive midfielder or in a box-to-box role, made 37 appearances across all competitions for Roma last season, scoring twice and adding three assists.

The 25-year-old Frenchman has also impressed at the World Cup, helping the tournament favourites through to the quarter-finals.

United had actually hoped to snap up one of his France teammates in Aurelien Tchouameni, but, as our sources exclusively revealed earlier this month, new Real Madrid boss Jose Mourinho has decided to keep the midfielder on board.

Indeed, it’s since been revealed that Los Blancos are set to hand the 26-year-old a new deal to keep him at the Estadio Bernabeu until 2031.