Former Manchester United defender Wes Brown has exclusively revealed to TEAMtalk what Michael Carrick really thinks about the possibility of welcoming Marcus Rashford back into the first-team fold at Old Trafford, amid our understanding that a major update on his future is close to being reached.

Rashford, 28, finds himself in limbo after Barcelona allowed their option to sign him on a permanent £26m (€30m, $35m) transfer to lapse, despite the England star enjoying a hugely productive season at the Nou Camp and winning the hearts and affections of their often difficult-to-please fanbase.

As we exclusively revealed way back in December, and months before the news became public, Barcelona were open to bringing Rashford back to Catalonia once again – but only on a second season’s loan, and effectively delaying the costs of a permanent deal by another 12 months.

But with Manchester United blocking that option and making clear their desire to sell only, the prospects of the player turning back out for the Red Devils once again next season has gathered pace in recent weeks.

Indeed, on July 1, we exclusively revealed how United’s director of football, Jason Wilcox, had briefed the club’s coaching staff to prepare for the likely return of Rashford to the club’s first-team fold.

Now, discussing the possibility of Rashford returning to the first-team set-up at Old Trafford, former United star Brown has told TEAMtalk, in association with BetTom, that Carrick would absolutely be on board with bringing the 76-cap England man back on board.

“Yeah, I mean, listen, all the problems that were there were all under [Ruben] Amorim,” Brown said. “Michael would love to have him back, given all the experience and extra quality he brings.

“Whether they can get that sorted out or not, whether all parties are comfortable with it, though, we’ll just have to see…

“But I wish we knew what was said behind closed doors.”

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Man Utd ready to make big new decision on Marcus Rashford

In an exclusive update on Wednesday afternoon, our transfer correspondent Graeme Bailey revealed that United are now planning for Rashford to begin the new season at Old Trafford, with the England international to be reintegrated into Carrick’s first-team squad should no transfer materialise before the Premier League campaign gets underway.

Furthermore, and despite their clear wish to get rid of him, sources insist Carrick will be happy to pick the player should he be available, with claims that he would be made to train in isolation and filed under a so-called ‘Bomb-squad’ emphatically dismissed.

As a result, sources now cite an improved working relationship between player and club, despite all parties agreeing a fresh start is in the best interests of all parties.

Nonetheless, with no agreement currently in place, both parties are prepared to work together professionally until a suitable solution is found.

Brown is also convinced that Rashford still has plenty to give and prove if the chance emerges for the player to feature again for the Red Devils.

“Marcus is a youth graduate who has done a lot for Manchester, the city, and United, the football club!”

Brown added: “He’s played some wonderful games [for United] along the way, and it was obviously a shame to see what happened when it did, and then he obviously started to move to different clubs on loan.

“But he’s still under contract at United, and it’ll be great to see him in that red shirt again. I believe Michael and his staff will sort it out, so he can!”

Brown, meanwhile, has also weighed in on United’s battle for a new midfield signing, exclusively revealing why they were right to snub a £301m trio and having named the ideal replacement for Casemiro – and it’s not Aurelien Tchouameni.

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