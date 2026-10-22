Alejandro Garnacho rocked as Aston Villa make contact to sign Turkish left-winger

Aston Villa are actively trying to sign Oguz Aydin from Fenerbahce, according to a journalist, which is bad news for Chelsea-owned winger Alejandro Garnacho.

Journalist Sercan Hamzaoglu has reported that Villa have been in contact with the agent of Aydin.

Aydin is a left-winger who has been on the books of Fenerbahce since 2024.

The Turkey international is under contract at Fenerbahce until the summer of 2028.

Aydin has scored 10 goals and given 15 assists in 85 matches in all competitions for the Turkish Super Lig club so far in his career.

The 25-year-old has scored three goals and provided three assists in 16 matches in all competitions for Fenerbahce so far this season.

According to Hamzaoglu, as relayed by SportWitness, Villa have been in contact with the agent of Aydin.

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Aston Villa interest in Oguz Aydin a blow for Alejandro Garnacho

Aydin is a left-winger by trade, and Villa’s interest in him is bad news for Alejandro Garnacho.

The Argentina international winger joined Villa on loan from Chelsea in the summer of 2026.

The 22-year-old has made only five appearances for Unai Emery’s side this season.

On September 17, TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, reported that Villa have faith in Garnacho and believe that he will eventually come good.

On October 12, transfer journalist Dean Jones reported in FlashScore that Garnacho “aims to cement a permanent move from Chelsea” and is keen on a long-term future.

Jones, who has over 126,000 followers on X, added: “The initial loan agreement includes a route to a permanent transfer worth €50 million if the winger makes enough appearances, and sources indicate the club still expect that condition to be met.

“Such confidence suggests Villa remain optimistic about Garnacho’s longer-term role despite his limited involvement so far.”

However, Villa’s interest in Aydin suggests that Garnacho needs to step up his game.

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