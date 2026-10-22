Arsenal make contact for stunning £92m double forward deal – report

Arsenal have made approaches for Eintracht Frankfurt ace Can Uzun and an in-form striker represented by the same agency, according to reports.

The Gunners overhauled their options at left wing during the summer, selling Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard for a combined £77million. They made Christos Tzolis their new left winger, signing him from Club Brugge for €40m/£34m.

Noni Madueke and Eberechi Eze are also capable of playing on the left flank, but they are better in other positions, and Mikel Arteta therefore wants the club to bring in a new winger to rival Tzolis.

Arsenal sporting director Andrea Berta tried to sign Morgan Rogers and Vinicius Junior over the summer, only to miss out on both stars.

As per CaughtOffside, Frankfurt’s Uzun has emerged as a potential solution for Arteta and Arsenal.

The Turkish international, who can play as either a left winger or No 10, has already registered four goals and three assists in six outings for Frankfurt this term.

That brilliant form has wowed Arsenal, who are ‘among the Premier League clubs leading the race’ for his transfer next year.

Arsenal have ‘sounded out Uzun’s agency, 11WINS’ as they are ‘exploring’ a double deal for Uzun and Club Brugge centre-forward Nicolo Tresoldi, who is represented by the same group.

Arsenal are rivalling the likes of Aston Villa, Everton, Brighton, AC Milan and Borussia Dortmund for Uzun.

The 20-year-old was available for €40m/£34m in the summer, but Frankfurt now look set to demand his full €60m/£50m release clause to sell in 2027.

A source is quoted as saying: “Arsenal have had some initial contacts about Can Uzun. I can’t say for sure if he’s at the top of their list, but they like him and they’re not alone in that.

“Eintracht Frankfurt are aware of the interest, but will point to his €60m release clause.”

The Sun revealed on Wednesday that Arsenal are ‘exploring’ a move for Brugge striker Tresoldi, who has already hit nine goals in 13 appearances this season.

Arsenal in for Can Uzun, Nicolo Tresoldi

Brugge snubbed a £30m bid from Roma for Tresoldi in August and are now holding out for £42m to sell him.

That means a double swoop for Uzun and Tresoldi would cost Arsenal £92m in total.

We revealed on Wednesday that Brugge have no intention of selling Tresoldi in January, which means Arsenal will have to wait until next summer to strike an agreement for him.

A deal worth £42m would see the Germany U21 international become the record sale for a Belgian club, eclipsing Tzolis’ £34m transfer.

Arsenal have reportedly lowered Viktor Gyokeres’ price tag amid growing links with Tresoldi.

Plus, Arsenal’s ‘aggressive’ approach for Vinicius has been outlined by his agents.