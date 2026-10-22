Trent Alexander-Arnold: Prem giant say YES to Real Madrid deal – NOT Liverpool

Real Madrid are open to selling Trent Alexander-Arnold and while Liverpool are interested in forging a reunion, it’s one of their biggest Premier League rivals who’ve now said yes to a deal, according to a report.

Alexander-Arnold turned his back on boyhood club Liverpool when running his contract down before joining Real Madrid. As is so often the case, the grass isn’t always greener on the other side when leaving Anfield.

Alexander-Arnold has proven a resounding flop at the Bernabeu and his time at the club has coincided with Real Madrid falling far behind bitter rivals Barcelona.

Los Blancos haven’t won a major trophy for nearly two years, while Alexander-Arnold is now an afterthought in Jose Mourinho’s team selections.

The 28-year-old is most often found rooted to the bench these days, with Mourinho even selecting Federico Valverde – a box-to-box midfielder – at right-back instead of Alexander-Arnold of late.

It’s a situation that has resulted in both Real Madrid and the player giving consideration to parting ways.

Our insider, Graeme Bailey, brought news on October 19 of Alexander-Arnold weighing up his future and contemplating a return to England.

At the same time, we’ve been informed Real Madrid aren’t pushing the player out, but are open to selling if a suitable offer is received.

On the subject of which Premier League sides are circling, Bailey named Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester City.

Xabi Alonso approves Trent Alexander-Arnold signing at Chelsea

And according to the latest from reporter Simon Phillips, it’s Xabi Alonso’s Blues who have surged to the front of the chasing pack.

He noted Alonso – who managed Alexander-Arnold during his time at Real Madrid – is keen to forge a reunion at Stamford Bridge.

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This news comes on the heels of yet another injury setback for Reece James, who is expected to miss around three months of action after undergoing knee surgery.

In truth, Chelsea will never truly be able to rely on James who boasts a dismal injury record. Marco Palestra is young and unproven, while Malo Gusto is actually a transfer target at Liverpool. Over the course of the current campaign, Alonso has often fielded Pedro Neto at right wing-back.

Should a move for Alexander-Arnold materialise, Gusto would be given the green light to leave.

Liverpool launched a deadline day loan bid for the France international over the summer. Chelsea were willing to offload Gusto, though only in a deal with permanence attached.

Liverpool favoured a straight loan and baulked at the Blues’ £75m asking price, resulting in no deal being made.

But since then, Jeremie Frimpong has continued to flounder and has once again picked up a muscle injury.

Ronald Araujo is thriving as a makeshift right-back, but is only at Anfield on loan. Whether the Reds activate their £47m option to buy remains to be seen.

According to the latest from reporter Dean Jones, Chelsea could now wave goodbye to Gusto in January, and their £75m asking price has been reduced…

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