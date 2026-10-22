Xabi Alonso’s verdict on bringing Florian Wirtz to Chelsea revealed with Liverpool patience tested – Exclusive

Chelsea are keeping a close watch on Florian Wirtz’s situation at Liverpool after Xabi Alonso advised the club’s hierarchy that they should be in the conversation if the Germany international becomes available next summer, TEAMtalk understands.

The Blues are not actively pursuing the 23-year-old at this stage, but TEAMtalk has been told they have established a ‘watching brief’ on his situation as uncertainty grows over how his move to Anfield will develop.

Alonso, who worked closely with Wirtz at Bayer Leverkusen, has made it clear to Chelsea’s hierarchy that the club should consider a move if the opportunity arises.

The Spaniard knows Wirtz’s qualities first-hand, having overseen his development into one of Europe’s most sought-after attacking midfielders during their time together in Germany.

Wirtz ultimately chose Liverpool after leaving Leverkusen, turning down the opportunity to join other leading clubs, including Manchester City and Bayern Munich, although the Reds effectively outbid their rivals after forking out a whopping fee worth up to £116m (€140m, $156m).

However, TEAMtalk understands that Liverpool’s hierarchy are desperate for the move to work and believe there is a player there that can thrive in the Premier League.

That said, the hierarchy does have limited patience if his situation does not improve, and with Jamie Carragher among those demanding Liverpool drop the player following his assessment that there is no improvement to be made from the player.

The Merseyside club invested heavily to bring Wirtz to Anfield and remain keen for him to deliver on that investment. Nevertheless, there is an acceptance that difficult decisions may have to be made if his performances and overall impact do not reach the expected level…

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Chelsea not the only side keeping tabs on Florian Wirtz

Wirtz has registered three assists so far this season, while also opening his account for the season in Tuesday’s 4-3 win over Villarreal at Anfield, operating in a system TEAMtalk’s information attributes to Andoni Iraola. His numbers and adaptation will continue to be closely monitored as Liverpool assess the longer-term picture.

Despite the uncertainty, Wirtz himself remains keen to make the move work. He chose Liverpool after leaving Leverkusen, having been guided by Alonso during his rise in the Bundesliga, and is determined to establish himself at Anfield.

But Chelsea are now among the clubs keeping tabs on developments, with Alonso’s recommendation potentially giving them a route into the conversation should Liverpool become open to a sale.

The Blues are not alone in monitoring the situation. TEAMtalk has already revealed that Bayern Munich are keeping close tabs on Wirtz, having made a strong effort to sign him before he opted for a move to England.

Bayern remain long-term admirers and could be well placed to revisit their interest if there is any indication that Wirtz’s Liverpool future is in doubt.

Liverpool have a number of attacking options in place as they plan for the future, with Alexander Isak, Hugo Ekitike, Bradley Barcola and Rio Ngumoha among the big names already part of their attacking picture.

The depth of talent available means the club will have to weigh Wirtz’s potential against the need for his move to deliver the expected results. While there is no suggestion that Liverpool have decided to sell, their patience will not be unlimited if the current situation continues.

Liverpool also have their eyes on the next big talent coming through, though sources have revealed that the Reds now face a strong challenge from two of European football’s big guns in the race for Mexican sensation Gilberto Mora.

We can also reveal that the Reds are keeping tabs on a 15-year-old Eintracht Frankfurt sensation, who is rapidly becoming one of Europe’s most exciting prospects.