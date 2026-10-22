Michael Carrick sack: Jason Wilcox to have FINAL say as Man Utd reach instant decision after Como humbling – Exclusive

INEOS are fully behind Jason Wilcox and will support the Manchester United director of football if he decides Michael Carrick’s time as manager should come to an end, and with the club making a HUGE decision on the manager in the wake of their Como thrashing, sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk.

TEAMtalk understands that Wilcox has the backing of INEOS chief and United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe as he assesses the situation at Old Trafford, with the club’s hierarchy prepared to stand by his judgement should he conclude that a change in the dugout is required.

United sources continue to insist that Carrick has the club’s support, having been appointed permanent manager at the end of last season after guiding the Red Devils to a Champions League finish.

However, that backing comes against a hugely difficult start to the new campaign. United have endured their worst league start since 1986, have already been eliminated from the League Cup and were then humbled 4-1 by Cesc Fabregas’ Como in the Champions League on Wednesday, in a performance that was arguably their worst of the season.

Despite the mounting scrutiny, TEAMtalk has been told that United are not currently planning an immediate managerial change.

But the next four games are viewed as hugely significant, with the November international break approaching and pressure growing for Carrick’s side to deliver a response.

United face Bournemouth at Old Trafford this weekend in what is now seen as a ‘must-win’ game, before taking on Chelsea and Aston Villa. They are also due to meet Roma in the Champions League, giving Carrick a demanding run of fixtures as he attempts to change the mood around the club.

Crucially, sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that Wilcox is still backing Carrick at this stage. There is, however, an acknowledgement that the squad is not yet where the club wanted it to be, with recruitment decisions from the summer still part of the wider picture.

United wanted to add another forward and a left-back even as the transfer window entered its final days, despite having secured their three preferred central-midfield targets. The feeling was that further reinforcements were needed to give the manager the squad required to compete across multiple fronts.

Ultimately, they acknowledge they left the manager short, and that will play a part in forming their judgement over what happens next…

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There had also been evidence of support for Carrick from within the dressing room. Lisandro Martinez’s comments following the defeat to Atletico Madrid were seen as backing for the manager, while sources told TEAMtalk that the players remained behind him.

The Como defeat, however, has intensified the scrutiny of Carrick’s approach. Captain Bruno Fernandes appeared to question the manager’s tactics after United again conceded in the opening minutes of a European match.

United became the first English team in history to concede inside the opening two minutes of consecutive European matches, underlining the defensive problems that have contributed to their disappointing campaign.

While Carrick retains the club’s backing for now, TEAMtalk can also reveal that alternative managerial options are being put forward to United. Wilcox and director of recruitment Christopher Vivell are aware of the candidates being presented, with discussions around potential alternatives continuing as the club assesses its position.

One of those options is Antonio Conte. As TEAMtalk has previously reported, the former Tottenham Hotspur manager wants the United job, and sources have confirmed that his camp is pushing hard to make its case. We understand that contact is regular, with Conte’s representatives continuing to press their interest.

Conte’s situation is therefore one for United to consider should they decide to change manager, although there is no indication at present that the club is preparing to act immediately.

Another name to watch domestically is Eddie Howe. TEAMtalk has previously revealed that the former Newcastle United manager is ready to return to football for the right project. Whether he would view Old Trafford as the right opportunity remains unclear.

For now, the key distinction is that United are not actively seeking to replace Carrick, and Wilcox continues to support him. But sources have made clear to TEAMtalk that the director of football has Ratcliffe’s backing if he reaches a different conclusion.

INEOS are prepared to back Wilcox’s judgement on Carrick’s future. That does not mean a managerial change is imminent, but it does mean the decision would have the support of the club’s ownership if Wilcox ultimately decided a new direction was needed.

Carrick’s immediate task is to improve results during a crucial run of fixtures. Meanwhile, Wilcox is assessing the situation, with potential replacements already being put forward and United’s hierarchy ready to support him if the current position changes.

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