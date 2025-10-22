Fabrizio Romano makes Marcus Rashford ‘attitude’ claim as Man Utd learn Barcelona ‘dressing room’ response

Fabrizio Romano has revealed what Barcelona think of Marcus Rashford’s attitude, as the Manchester United outcast continues to star away from Old Trafford.

Rashford joined Barcelona on a season-long loan deal from Man Utd in the summer of 2025. Sources have told TEAMtalk that Barcelona, who won LaLiga last season, have he option to make the deal permanent for €30million (£26m, $35m) next summer.

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, has long reported that Rashford’s dream has always been to play for Barcelona.

Despite joining Aston Villa on loan for the second half of last season, Rashford wanted to move to Barcelona in the summer of 2025, and he is now living his dream.

The 27-year-old, who was not considered good enough by Man Utd manager Ruben Amorim and whose attitude on the pitch was often criticised by the Old Trafford faithful, has scored five goals and given six assists in 12 appearances for Barcelona so far this season.

Rashford’s latest heroics for the Blaugrana came in the Champions League on Tuesday evening, as the Man Utd-owned forward scored two goals in a 6-1 hammering of Olympiakos at Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Rashford is very popular with his Barcelona team-mates, adding that the Man Utd-owned forward’s attitude has also been very impressive.

Romano said about Rashford on his YouTube channel: “Rashford is sending very clear messages, his desire to be a Barcelona player is there since January 2025, so basically almost one year ago.

“In the January window, it was not possible to make the deal happen because Barcelona didn’t have the space to register and sign Marcus Rashford because Ansu Fati didn’t want to leave the club in January.

“Then in the summer, Ansu Fati accepted the possibility to leave Barcelona, went to Monaco.

“Barcelona had the space to sign Rashford and completed the transfer on a deal with a €30million buy option clause, but now, Rashford is performing in a fantastic way, already reaching 10 goal contributions – between goals and assists – and doing very well in the Champions League.

“He can play as a striker, he can play as a winger. You can feel how comfortable Rashford is at Barcelona, and, once again, as I have been telling you for weeks, the feeling internally at Barca is that Rashford really perfectly fits the structure they have on the tactical point of view with Barcelona.

“They are all very happy with all the relationship Rashford has with his team-mates as well.

“The reputation of Rashford is something that has to be clarified. He is really popular in the dressing room at Barcelona.

“Look at the image after the game of Fermin Lopez scores an attack against Olympiacos, Marcus Rashford, who scored two goals, took the ball and went to Fermin Lopez, telling him, okay, take the ball, because, also, this kind of behaviour is something really appreciated by Barcelona.

“The performance is okay, of course, goals, assists, Rashford is doing very well, very versatile player upfront who can play in several positions, but also important to say, the behaviour, the attitude of Marcus Rashford is really appreciated by Barcelona.

“So, let me say, from what I understand, the feeling internally at Barcelona – internal means board, management, technical staff, the manager and those who work closely with Hansi Flick – is that if Marcus Rashford will continue like this in every single point of view – delivering performances and perfect attitude – he will have very good chances to continue at the club beyond this season.”

IN DEPTH 🔴 Ranking Joshua Zirkzee’s Man Utd escape route options as Prem loan links gather pace

What was said about Marcus Rashford at Man Utd?

Man Utd fans will be disappointed to learn Rashford’s positive attitude at Barcelona, especially as the latter years of his career at Old Trafford were far from impressive.

Rashford was often criticised for not putting in enough effort when he played for Man Utd, having come through the club’s youth academy to establish himself in the first team.

Former Man Utd star Paul Parker said this week: “Rashford put himself in a bad position where he didn’t know what to do.

“If you can’t give everything for your boyhood club and you are willing to let down the rest of the team, then that says a lot about you.”

“If you can’t do it at the club you have been at since you were a kid, even saying you support that team and love the city where you have been brought up.

“If you can’t deliver for them and let your teammates down on numerous occasions, then you are in a very bad position.”

Parker added: “He let his teammates down. He was lazy, he didn’t do anything. He’s got a lot to prove if he comes back to England.

“How many players in the UK would trust him if he played for their team? We know it, the answer is no one. They would never say it, but they would be feeling it inside.

“It was life and death when I played, and that should have been inbuilt in him, but it isn’t. He has done alright, but I don’t think he is in Barcelona’s ideal starting eleven.

“Will he start in a Champions League final with Yamal, Raphinha and Lewandowski? I think the answer is no.

“He doesn’t start. Everything about Marcus Rashford seems to be about politics, to be honest.”

In September 2025, Man Utd legend Paul Scholes said about Rashford on The Good, The Bad & The Football podcast: “I really struggle to feel happy for Marcus Rashford.

“Mainly because of his attitude. His attitude towards Man United towards the end was disgraceful.

“The amount of times I saw him walking because he wanted to leave… His whole demeanour about him was a disgrace.

“I think he quit on Man Utd. When you quit once, you’ll quit again. He was late last night [for Barcelona]. He won’t get away with that for long at Barca.

“There’s absolutely no chance. How can you sleep in these days? Your phone, f*cking alarm, whatever. How can you sleep in?

“He’s definitely got the talent to be [one of the best players in the world]. But he’ll never have the mentality.”

While Man Utd fans will be happy for Rashford at Barcelona, they will be disappointed that the forward did not show the same level of positivity and attitude when he was at the Red Devils.

HAVE YOU SIGNED UP? 💫 Get the inside story first by joining our TEAMtalk Facebook channel to receive the latest breaking and exclusive news straight into your Messenger inbox.

Latest Man Utd news: Bundesliga raid, Cristiano Ronaldo obstacle

Fabrizio Romano has already confirmed Man Utd’s interest in one of the Bundesliga’s best players, with the transfer guru claiming that the Red Devils are monitoring him closely.

Cristiano Ronaldo is trying to stop Man Utd from signing a Barcelona star, with the former Red Devils legend having told Al-Nassr to get him.

And finally, sources have told TEAMtalk’s Everton correspondent, Harry Watkinson, how Everton have reacted to Man Utd’s interest in James Garner.

POLL: How many goals will Marcus Rashford score on loan at Barcelona?