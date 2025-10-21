Will Dyche have room in his plans for these Forest players or will they need to leave?

Sean Dyche has become Nottingham Forest’s third manager of the season after the sacking of Ange Postecoglou – who didn’t even make it to two months in charge after replacing Nuno Espirito Santo – but what impact will it have on their squad ahead of the January transfer window?

At face value, it’s fair to say there’s a difference of approach between Postecoglou’s and Dyche’s respective tactics. Consequently, some players in the squad Dyche is inheriting will be more of a natural fit for their new boss – such as his trusted former Burnley striker, Chris Wood – while others risk falling out of the picture.

There has been pressure on plenty of Forest players in recent weeks. It’s hard for a club to be on their third manager of a season by October and for there not to be scrutiny on the performances of those on the pitch – even if owner Evangelos Marinakis is the subject of the most scrutiny.

Notably, in Postecoglou’s last match in charge against Chelsea on Saturday, several of Forest’s signings from the most recent summer transfer window were left completely out of the squad.

But will any get a reprieve from Dyche, or will they be the victims of a transfer policy now rendered meaningless by a series of managerial changes?

Here, we take a look at the Forest players who will be fighting for their futures as they aim to fit in under Dyche.

Oleksandr Zinchenko

Zinchenko arrived at the City Ground on loan from Arsenal on deadline day in a previously unexpected bit of business.

Although he began his career as an attacking midfielder, Zinchenko has primarily been a left-back in recent years for Arsenal.

However, it’s hard to imagine he is robust enough defensively to earn Dyche’s trust as a full-back.

In theory, he could play in a wide midfield role under the new manager, but if he struggles to find a suitable role – with Forest having no obligation to buy him in 2026 – it could be a straightforward decision to return him to sender.

Arnaud Kalimuendo

Kalimuendo has had a tough time at Forest since joining from Rennes in August, yet to start a game for the club.

One of the players left out completely against Chelsea, Kalimuendo now faces a battle to break back into contention, especially when you consider how Dyche could easily have an initial preference for Wood up front.

There have already been some rumours in Europe of other clubs taking a glance at Kalimuendo as an option for January if he can’t force his way into Dyche’s plans.

That said, it would be quite hard for him to fall further out of contention than he was at the end of Postecoglou’s reign and this could be a fresh chance for him to prove himself in the Premier League.

If Dyche decides to use a strike partnership, Kalimuendo could stake a claim to support more of a target man, but even then, there may be concerns over a lack of height to stand out in Dyche’s setup.

Omari Hutchinson

Dyche has time for wingers in his squads, but with a preference for those who go down the touchline rather than hybrid attacking midfielders.

While some are worried about what Dyche’s appointment will mean for Dilane Bakwa, he may be suited slightly more than fellow summer signing Hutchinson.

Hutchinson got a lot of gametime as a no.10 for Ipswich Town last season, so may have to reinvent his game to succeed under Dyche.

Although he is Forest’s record signing, Hutchinson was left out of their Europa League squad and hasn’t started for them in the Premier League yet, also being left out against Chelsea.

Morato

Dyche’s prerogative will be to get Forest defensively sound again. Nikola Milenkovic and Murillo will be the defenders he mainly relies on, but Morato continues to divide opinion among the Forest fanbase.

The 24-year-old has previously shown flashes of potential, but has come in for criticism more recently too.

Dyche wants defenders who are strong in duels; Morato has won 57.7% of his ground duels this season so far in the Premier League and 62.5% of his aerial duels.

He remains under contract until 2029 but might have to work his way into Dyche’s favour in the short term.

