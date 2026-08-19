Tottenham could field an entirely new front three next season, with David Ornstein and Fabrizio Romano dropping wildly encouraging updates on three separate deals.

Tottenham have already made signings in the goalkeeping position, as well as in defence and midfield this summer. Regarding transfer fees, they splashed out a combined £237m on Jan Paul van Hecke, Mateus Fernandes and Sandro Tonali.

Next up for Spurs is revamping the forward line, and any fears there wouldn’t be enough money left over have now been emphatically put to bed.

It’s no secret Spurs’ top target for the right wing is Savinho. The Manchester City star, 22, has agreed personal terms with Tottenham who’ve been holding talks with City throughout the summer.

However, Sky Sports brought news earlier today of Tottenham identifying who they want to play up front, and he also plays for City.

They revealed Omar Marmoush, 27, has been earmarked as a viable target, and the latest from trusted reporter, David Ornstein, makes great reading for Tottenham fans.

Tottenham ‘advancing’ for Savinho, Omar Marmoush transfers – David Ornstein

On Wednesday evening, he wrote: ‘Tottenham Hotspur are working on a deal to sign Savinho and Omar Marmoush from Manchester City.

‘Nothing is finalised but Tottenham’s talks with City are advancing.’

The Times recently claimed City could demand as much as £85m for Savinho, though other outlets believe around £65m plus add-ons could get City’s green light.

It’s not yet clear how much Tottenham must pay to sign Egypt international Marmoush, who cost City £59m when arriving from Eintracht Frankfurt in the January window of 2025.

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Cody Gakpo to Tottenham is ON – Fabrizio Romano

Earlier this week, talkSPORT’s Alex Crook suggested Cody Gakpo’s proposed move from Liverpool to Spurs is NOT expected to go through.

However, a subsequent update from Fabrizio Romano dismissed those claims, with the trusted reporter insisting it’s still deal on for the £70m-rated Dutchman.

Romano explained: “For Cody Gakpo, Tottenham remain in conversations. I know in the last 24, 48 hours, the rumours around the story are that the deal is not happening, the deal is off, the deal is not going through.

“But my understanding is that the negotiation for Cody Gakpo to Tottenham is still ongoing. Cody Gakpo is open to joining Tottenham and personal terms are not a problem.

“So the deal remains on. The deal remains underway and Cody Gakpo to Tottenham Hotspur is still absolutely on.

“Then they need to reach a financial agreement, and that’s not a detail. Remember that if Gakpo is going to Tottenham, Liverpool will sign two wingers, top target Bradley Barcola plus one.”

If Tottenham get their way, more than half of their strongest starting eleven in the coming campaign will be made up of brand new signings.

Van Hecke, Fernandes, Tonali, Gakpo, Marmoush and Savinho would all make De Zerbi’s best eleven on paper.