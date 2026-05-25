Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Real Madrid star Aurelien Tchouameni is Manchester United’s “dream midfield target”, but there are two major obstacles to overcome.

It is common knowledge that the Red Devils are prioritising a midfield overhaul this summer, with signings required to fill the void left by Casemiro and Manuel Ugarte.

Therefore, reports in recent months have indicated that the Premier League giants could sign as many as three new midfielders ahead of their return to the Champions League, while they will also inevitably strengthen in other positions.

Man Utd have been linked with a wide array of potential targets to replace Casemiro, though Carlos Baleba, Elliot Anderson, Sandro Tonali and Tchouameni have often cropped up in the conversation as possible statement additions.

Some have reported that Anderson is Man Utd’s preferred target, but we have revealed that rivals Manchester City have ‘agreed terms’ with the Nottingham Forest standout and are ready to break a record to secure his services.

And Romano is actually of the belief that the Red Devils want Tchouameni above everyone else, though this deal may not go through for two reasons.

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Two factors “complicate” Tchouameni deal as Romano confirms “agreed” Man Utd signing

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “But Aurelien Tchouameni, if you ask me, who is going to be probably internally considered as a dream midfielder target for Manchester United. He is for sure a player they love. He’s a player they believe could be another Casemiro for Manchester United.

“Then, as I always mentioned, for Real Madrid, he’s a very important player. So at the moment, the doors of Real Madrid are still closed for Aurelien Tchouameni. He’s on a big salary, so it’s a really, really difficult deal, really complicated.”

Tchouameni (or an alternative) looks likely to be the second or third midfield signing for Man Utd, with Romano also reporting that terms are ‘agreed’ between the Premier League giants and Atalanta star Ederson Silva over a move to Old Trafford.

After being targeted by Atletico Madrid, who are set to sign Wolves star Joao Gomes instead, Ederson is said to be prioritising Man Utd and is pretty keen to secure this move.

Romano added: “We know that Ederson is waiting for Manchester United. There is an agreement already in place between Ederson and Manchester United in terms of personal terms, personal details.

“Ederson will be more than happy to join Manchester United. Ederson is giving priority to Manchester United. United had face-to-face conversations with Atalanta, with a mission in Italy in the recent days to line up the deal, to prepare the deal, and then it’s obviously going to be on Manchester United to decide whether they want to proceed, give the green light or not.”

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