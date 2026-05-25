Roberto De Zerbi has helped Tottenham seal a double signing to kickstart the Spurs revolution, and a report claims a star who stunned Real Madrid is wanted next.

De Zerbi worked wonders in his brief time in charge this season, and for Tottenham’s sake, it’s a good job he did. The Italian helped guide Spurs to safety on the final day of the season, with Joao Palhinha’s winner against Everton keeping the club’s heads above water and dooming West Ham to the second tier.

But after back-to-back 17th-placed finishes, clearly there is a need for major change at Tottenham this summer.

Spurs are expected to be one of the busiest clubs around, both with regards to arrivals and exits.

READ NEXT: Tottenham ready to sell Cristian Romero as Atletico Madrid interest intensifies

Regarding incomings, there’s a clear need to add stronger characters and leaders with experience to help shift the flaky mentality that pervades the club.

And in Marcos Senesi and Andy Robertson, that’s exactly what Tottenham are doing.

The Bournemouth centre-back, 29, and Liverpool left-back, 32, are leaving their respective clubs via free agency this summer.

Spurs previously agreed deals with both players, though whether they would actually join was always contingent on Spurs retaining their Premier League status.

With that goal now achieved, both Senesi and Robertson are expected to become summer signings one and two.

On Monday morning, trusted reporter, Ben Jacobs, confirmed Robertson is bound for north London. Around the same time, Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg confirmed Senesi’s deal will go through too.

Star who humbled Real Madrid up next?

Between the sticks, the anticipation is Guglielmo Vicario will leave, with a return to Serie A now on the cards.

A move to league champions Inter Milan where Vicario would replace the outgoing Yann Sommer is expected.

TEAMtalk revealed at the back end of April that Vicario had given priority to Inter over Juventus and agreed personal terms with the club. As such, Juve have shifted their focus to Liverpool’s Alisson Becker.

A new starting goalkeeper may thus be required back at Spurs. According to a report from Portuguese outlet A Bola, Tottenham are taking a close look at Benfica’s Anatoliy Trubin.

The 24-year-old Ukraine international hit the headlines part-way through the season when remarkably scoring an injury-time goal against Real Madrid in the Champions League.

The goal ensured Benfica defeated Real Madrid by a two-goal margin and did just enough to advance through the group phase in the final spot and qualify for the play-off round. The goal can be viewed on X here.

A Bola acknowledge Vicario’s exit is critical in this instance and stated Trubin ‘is on Tottenham’s radar’.

TEAMtalk understands Man City’s James Trafford is also one to watch with regards to Tottenham signing a new goalkeeper.

Want more breaking news and transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.