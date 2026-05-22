Manchester City are accelerating plans to complete the signing of Nottingham Forest star Elliot Anderson, and TEAMtalk can reveal the timeline on his arrival, with talks now actively underway between the clubs, as Pep Guardiola’s successors prepare for a major midfield addition.

We have previously revealed that Man City have long positioned themselves at the front of the queue for Anderson despite strong admiration from rivals Manchester United.

Now sources indicate the Premier League champions are stepping up their efforts to finalise a deal before England depart for this summer’s World Cup in North America.

Anderson has emerged as one of the most highly-rated midfielders in English football following a sensational couple of years with Nottingham Forest.

The 23-year-old’s performances have elevated him firmly into England contention, and internally at Man City, he is viewed as one of the standout domestic talents capable of becoming a cornerstone of the club’s next era.

Forest have already been preparing for the possibility of Anderson leaving this summer, but will demand a record-breaking fee for his services.

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Man City ready to smash record as Anderson terms agreed

TEAMtalk understands Forest firmly believe England international Anderson now commands “top-of-the-market” value and Man City, led by sporting director Hugo Viana, are prepared to match that belief.

Sources close to the negotiations have confirmed to TEAMtalk that Man City are willing to break their own transfer record in order to secure Anderson’s signature.

Man City’s current record remains the £100million deal that brought Jack Grealish to the Etihad from Aston Villa in 2021.

But Forest are understood to believe Anderson should become the most expensive English player in football history, surpassing the £105million Arsenal paid West Ham United for Declan Rice.

Ironically, Anderson and Rice are both expected to feature prominently together in Thomas Tuchel’s England midfield during the World Cup this summer.

TEAMtalk understands personal terms between Anderson and Man City are already agreed in principle.

Sources indicate the midfielder is set to sign a long-term five-year contract if the clubs reach a final agreement over the transfer fee and structure.

Man City’s hierarchy are now pushing hard to conclude negotiations before the tournament begins.

There is a growing feeling internally that securing Anderson ahead of the World Cup would remove the risk of his valuation increasing even further should he impress on the international stage with England.

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England keen for swift Anderson resolution

TEAMtalk can also reveal that England’s coaching staff would welcome Anderson resolving his club future before the tournament in order to allow the midfielder to focus entirely on football during the competition.

Man City view Anderson as an ideal fit for the club’s evolving midfield structure due to his energy, tactical intelligence, ball-carrying ability and versatility across multiple central roles.

Man City are losing Bernardo Silva and possibly Rodri, so securing Anderson is seen as key to their rebuild.

Sources indicate the club believe he possesses the attributes required to become one of the leading midfielders in world football over the coming years.

Man Utd remain admirers of the player, but TEAMtalk understands Man City’s long-standing groundwork and advanced discussions have placed them firmly in pole position.

For Forest, the potential sale would represent one of the largest deals in Premier League history.

Yet sources insist the club will not allow Anderson to leave cheaply and believe his age, homegrown status and trajectory fully justify a record-breaking valuation.

With talks now progressing and City determined to move quickly, TEAMtalk understands the race is on to complete one of the summer’s biggest transfers before the World Cup officially gets underway.

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