A second source has strongly suggested it’s game over for an all-time great at Manchester United, and no fewer than FIVE clubs are already eyeing a 2026 swoop.

Man Utd overhauled their forward line in the summer, though the total squad rebuild the club require will span multiple windows and years.

Just as important as getting the right players in was shipping the wrong players out. From just the attacking ranks, Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho left on loan, Antony and Alejandro Garnacho were sold, and Rasmus Hojlund joined Napoli on a loan deal that contains a conditional obligation to buy…

Critical clause in completed Hojlund transfer revealed that's largely gone unreported

Further back, the action was sparser, with Man Utd choosing not to sign a midfielder after failing to land No 1 target, Carlos Baleba.

That transfer miss meant Kobbie Mainoo’s request to leave on loan was denied. As such, United’s midfield that also contains Casemiro, Manuel Ugarte and Bruno Fernandes remained largely unchanged following Christian Eriksen’s departure via free agency.

However, the central areas will become Man Utd’s primary focus in 2026, with a renewed push for Baleba coming.

Furthermore, multiple reports state Fernandes could depart and there’s a growing feeling Casemiro’s time at Old Trafford will be up too.

Fabrizio Romano recently described the Brazilian legend as likely being in his ‘final season’ at Man Utd.

Casemiro’s current contract is up next summer, though does contain a club option for a second season.

Romano hinted Man Utd won’t activate the option and the latest from Brazilian journalist, Jorge Nicola, has shed new light on the situation.

Nicola too reported Casemiro is expected to move on next summer. A new chapter in a lesser league was touted by Romano, and Nicola named five clubs – three in Brazil and two in Saudi Arabia – who are already circling.

The reporter named Al Hilal and Al Nassr as the two Saudi sides lurking with intent. A move to Al Nassr would see Casemiro reunite with Cristiano Ronaldo who he played alongside at both Real Madrid and Man Utd.

From Brazil, Flamengo and Palmeiras are both taking a look at Casemiro already. However, the dark horse could be Sao Paulo who are the team Casemiro rose through the ranks of as a youth.

What next for Brazil legend Casemiro?

Of course, Casemiro could earn far higher sums in Saudi Arabia than in Brazil and even more than he currently pockets at Man Utd.

But if Casemiro’s next move proves to be his last – he’ll be 34 years of age at the time – he may well favour a return to his home country to round out his career.

While Casemiro’s stint at Man Utd – especially after his excellent first season – has left a lot to be desired, it’s important to remember he’ll go down as one of the greatest holding midfielders of his generation.

Casemiro won five Champions League titles during his time at the Bernabeu and continues to add to his 78 caps for Brazil.

The World Cup in North America next year could be Casemiro’s swansong in the international arena and could coincide with a new chapter on the club front too.

