Man Utd ready to offload their two most useless players in 2027

Manchester United will sanction a series of exits to coincide with a raft of new signings in 2027, and arguably their two biggest liabilities are in line to depart, according to reports.

After overhauling the attack in 2025 and midfield in 2026, it’ll be the defence’s turn in 2027. Signings are possible in the upcoming winter window, though it’s the striker position that will take priority in January.

Whether the defensive reinforcements come early or must wait until the summer remains to be seen. But what is clear is for every new player that arrives, one will leave.

A recent report from Flashscore revealed United intend to keep their wage bill under control when altering their squad. As such, it’s not a case of the club adding without subtracting.

Reporter Dean Jones stated: ‘United’s senior hierarchy have been assessing the current squad and identifying players who could command a worthwhile fee, particularly those who have struggled to establish themselves or are no longer considered central to the team’s plans.’

He added: ‘There is an acknowledgement that United cannot simply keep adding to the wage bill and spending heavily without making progress on outgoings.’

Man Utd to bin off two defensive liabilities

One player cited in that report was Lisandro Martinez, who has cost United goals on an almost weekly basis this season.

Martinez is in the final year of his contract and the Argentine does not want Man Utd to activate their one-year option.

What’s more, reports – albeit unverified ones – have claimed he already has an agreement in principle in place with Atletico Madrid.

A fresh update from Football Insider has confirmed Martinez wants to move to Atleti. Furthermore, they revealed another of United’s sub-par defenders, Diogo Dalot, could depart next year too.

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The report stated: ‘Diogo Dalot could leave Man United next year as clubs across Europe keep tabs on his contract situation.

‘Dalot, 27, has come under fire for his sub-par performances in a United shirt this season.

‘The Portuguese right-back is out of contract at Old Trafford in 2028 and recently surpassed 250 appearances for the club.

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‘United are looking at bolstering their defensive ranks in the next couple of windows after focusing on attacking and midfield additions in recent times.’

Dalot is regularly derided by United fans, with the Portuguese a non-entity going forward and a liability at the back.