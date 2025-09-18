The transfer of a Saudi Arabia-based midfielder back to Europe is ‘gaining momentum’ and Manchester United are understood to be in contention for a €20m move in January.

Plenty of high-profile names have transferred to the Saudi Pro League over recent years, with Cristiano Ronaldo (Al Nassr) obviously the highest profile of the lot.

However, Ronaldo has largely been kept away from the trophies since making his move, with Al Hilal among those to scoop the silverware.

Al Hilal feature the likes of Kalidou Koulibaly, Joao Cancelo, Theo Hernandez, Ruben Neves and Darwin Nunez. And according to the Daily Briefing, one of those big names could be heading back to Europe in January.

Neves – the 59-cap Portugal ace and former Wolves midfielder – is the player in question.

Neves’ return to a major European league in January is said to be ‘gaining momentum’ and the 28-year-old can reportedly be signed for the relatively modest sum of €20m.

Man Utd are crying out for help in central areas and per the report, beleaguered United boss, Ruben Amorim, is a fan of his fellow countryman, according to CaughtOffside.

Carlos Baleba plans unaffected by Ruben Neves swoop

Man Utd tried to sign Carlos Baleba from Brighton over the summer. An official club-to-club approach was made, but the Seagulls quickly emphatically turned the enquiry away.

The story with Baleba won’t end there, however, with Fabrizio Romano among numerous sources confirming United aim to go back in for Baleba in 2026. At that point, the expectation is Brighton may be more willing to do business.

The signing of Neves in January would provide Man Utd with a much needed mid-season reinforcement and given the relatively low cost of sealing a deal, it would have a negligible impact on United’s ability to sign Baleba the window after.

What’s more, with Manuel Ugarte seemingly up for sale, Casemiro in his ‘final season’ at Old Trafford, and Bruno Fernandes a hot target for the Saudi Pro League next summer, Man Utd will need two and possibly even three or four new additions in midfield in the near future anyway.

Others known to be on Man Utd’s radar include Adam Wharton (Crystal Palace) and Elliot Anderson (Nottingham Forest).

Latest Man Utd news – United favourites for striker signing / ‘Obvious’ candidate to replace Amorim / Icon ‘intends to leave’

🔴⚫️ Red-hot striker favours signing for Man Utd over Barcelona; cost of sealing deal already confirmed

🔴⚫️ Most ‘obvious’ candidate to replace Ruben Amorim at Man Utd named; he’d be ‘popular’ choice among fans

🔴⚫️ All-time great ‘intends to leave’ Man Utd; agreement with next club could be sealed in January