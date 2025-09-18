Rangers could reignite their interest in Davide Ancelotti as the future of manager Russell Martin hangs in the balance, while three other candidates are under consideration.

Former Southampton manager Martin was appointed at Ibrox in June but is under serious pressure. Rangers have failed to win any of their first five games this term (drawing four, losing one), marking their worst start to a campaign in over 47 years.

Sources revealed to TEAMtalk insider Fraser Fletcher that a loss to Hibernian in the Scottish League Cup on Saturday could be the final nail in the coffin for Martin.

We understand that the Gers are already planning for his sacking, with Ancelotti, the son of legendary manager Carlo Ancelotti, re-emerging on the Scottish side’s radar.

The 36-year-old, who was Carlo’s assistant manager at Bayern Munich, Napoli, Everton, and Real Madrid, was considered by Rangers over the summer and was close to getting the job ahead of Martin.

The Italian coach missed out on the Ibrox hot seat and became manager of Brazilian giants Botafogo in July. However, things are not going to plan for him in South America.

Botafogo currently sit fifth in the Brazilian Serie A, which falls below the expectations of the club. They are out of every other major competition and a title charge is highly unlikely, with reports suggesting that he is ‘on the brink’ of losing his job. This could be good news for Rangers, however, who still believe that Ancelotti could be a success with them…

READ MORE 👉 Free agents: The five best unattached players available in each position

Davide Ancelotti among FOUR Rangers manager targets

Sources have revealed to TEAMtalk correspondent Fletcher that Ancelotti still has admirers at Rangers. Should he lose his job with Botafogo, which, as mentioned, is very possible, his potential appointment could become a reality.

But Ancelotti isn’t the only manager under consideration behind the scenes at Ibrox, with three other names in the frame that, crucially, are currently available.

The ambitious appointment of Jose Mourinho, meanwhile, is now likely to be off the cards, with the Portuguese coach set to take charge of Benfica.

TEAMtalk understands that there is a genuine possibility of Steven Gerrard returning to Rangers, as we reported on September 16.

The 45-year-old, who led the club to the 2020/21 Scottish Premiership title, was considered before Martin’s appointment but was unavailable due to contractual issues.

Ex-Everton and Burnley manager Sean Dyche has also been heavily linked with Rangers and due to his pedigree in the game has come under consideration.

However, the suggestion from sources is that Dyche’s pragmatic playing style does not align with the 49ers long-term vision for Rangers, making his appointment unlikely as things stand.

Finally, another candidate who is being seriously considered by Rangers is former Sheffield Wednesday boss Danny Rohl. The 36-year-old impressed with his tactical nous and youthful energy as boss of Wednesday last term and a number of clubs have shown interest in acquiring his services.

Should Rangers perform badly against Hibernian and Martin lose his job, their manager hunt will accelerate as the club don’t want to wait long to get a new boss in the door.

DON’T MISS 👉 Six summer signings who can have huge Champions League impacts – Liverpool, Arsenal stars lead the way

IN FOCUS: Russell Martin’s Rangers record so far