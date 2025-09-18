Manchester United are ready to part ways with an all-time great at the season’s end and a fresh report claims the player now ‘intends to leave’, while his next club could be determined as early as January.

United’s midfield is coming under the spotlight at present, not least because the club failed to make any additions in that area of the pitch over the summer.

United made an official approach for Carlos Baleba which was quickly and emphatically turned away by Brighton. Man Utd intend to revisit their move for the Cameroonian in 2026.

The failure to sign a new midfielder ensured Kobbie Mainoo was denied his late request to leave on loan. More on Mainoo later…

Bruno Fernandes and Casemiro have been Ruben Amorim’s favoured pairing thus far, with Manuel Ugarte and Mainoo limited to more minor roles.

However, despite astounding figures at Old Trafford with his professionalism and earning Amorim’s trust, Brazilian outlet Trivela states Casemiro ‘intends to leave’ the club when the current season ends.

Casemiro’s existing contract expires next summer, but there is an option to extend his stay for an extra 12 months.

Both the club and player must be aligned in their thinking before the option can be activated. But per the report, Casemiro is not only prepared to leave, but actively wants out of Old Trafford next summer.

That news isn’t likely to ring alarm bells or cause a panic at United, who, according to Fabrizio Romano, are receptive to parting ways at season’s end.

“Keep an eye on Casemiro for 2026,” declared Romano earlier in September. “This summer, Casemiro was never really close to leaving Manchester United.

“There were some calls from Saudi Arabia around May, but never a concrete proposal.

“We had reports also about Al Ittihad but from what I’m told Al Ittihad never made a bid in July or August.

“But for 2026 I think there is a concrete chance to see Casemiro leaving Man Utd. This could be the final season for Casemiro in European high level football. Maybe trying something different from 2026.

“This is not something decided or guaranteed, but from what I’m hearing in the industry there is a feeling that Casemiro might decide to take a different step from 2026.

“For Man Utd he remains an important player but also on a big salary, and so to save that salary in 2026 could be important for Man Utd in terms of FFP, waiting to see if they’ll be in Europe, which kind of European competition etc.

“So obviously we’re at the beginning of this season but Casemiro is one to watch for 2026 and what I can guarantee now is Casemiro is fully focused on Manchester United and he never wanted to go this summer.

“Casemiro was not encouraging any negotiations with any Saudi clubs. He was very happy to stay at United and continue in this project even without European football.

“Full focus on the Red Devils and then in 2026 we will see.”

Casemiro one of the modern-day greats / January announcement possible

While Casemiro’s stint at Man Utd – especially after his excellent first season – has left a lot to be desired, it’s important to remember he’ll go down as one of the greatest holding midfielders of his generation.

Casemiro won five Champions League titles during his time at Real Madrid and continues to add to his 78 caps for Brazil.

The World Cup in North America next year could be Casemiro’s swansong in the international arena and could coincide with a new chapter on the club front too.

Trivela acknowledged that with his one-year option at Man Utd due to be ignored, Casemiro will be free to negotiate a pre-contract agreement with overseas sides come January 1.

Journalist Jorge Nicola previously named five clubs who are already circling over the midfielder – Al Hilal, Al Nassr, Flamengo, Palmeiras and Sao Paulo.

The dark horse could be Sao Paulo who are the team Casemiro rose through the ranks of as a youth.

