Fabrizio Romano has weighed in on renewed speculation the future of Manchester United captain, Bruno Fernandes, lays in the Saudi Pro League.

Fernandes was pursued by Al Hilal earlier this year, though the Man Utd ace remained loyal to the Red Devils when rejecting an eye-watering proposal.

Fernandes turned down the chance to earn £200m over the course of a three-year contract. That was music to the ears of Man Utd who were prepared to reject an anticipated £100m bid from Al Hilal had personal terms been agreed first.

However, links to the Saudi Pro League have resurfaced over the past few days, this time involving Al Ittihad.

Taking to YouTube to provide his take on the situation, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano stated it would not come as a surprise to see Fernandes move to the SPL in the summer of 2026.

However, for the time being at least, Fernandes has no intention of leaving Man Utd in the current window and fully intends to play the entire 2025/26 campaign in a United shirt.

Romano said: “Many rumours that started with Al Hilal, now we continue with Al Ittihad, we basically spent the whole three months of the summer window with Bruno and Saudi, Saudi and Bruno.

“But guys, at the moment there is nothing really advanced into it, nothing really concrete.”

Romano continued: “Bruno is happy at Manchester United. Then if you ask me in the future does Bruno have any chance to join Saudi Pro League? I think yes.

“[Saudi sides] have always been there and they will return to the table, for sure, because they love Bruno Fernandes. His quality, his leadership… so, they will return.

“But at the moment it’s not something close or imminent for Bruno to join Al Ittihad.

“So at the moment Man Utd keep thinking Bruno will complete this season at the club and then we will see from 2026.”

Bruno Fernandes to leave Man Utd in 2026?

Romano’s reporting was echoed by a separate update from the Daily Mail that stated ‘Bruno Fernandes will be open to leaving Manchester United at the end of the season after so far rejecting strong interest from Saudi Arabia this summer.’

The report added: ‘Confidential understands the United captain wants to stay at Old Trafford for another season and avoid any disruption before playing for Portugal in the World Cup next summer.

‘However, Fernandes would then be open to a new project as he approaches his 32nd birthday, and would consider a move to Saudi, MLS or one of Europe’s major leagues.

‘The former Sporting Lisbon star would have one year left on his £280,000-a-week contract, although United have the option to extend it by another 12 months.

‘The Old Trafford hierarchy might be prepared to listen to offers for their best player next summer having just spent £130m on Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha, who have replaced Fernandes in the two No.10 positions in Ruben Amorim’s 3-4-2-1 system.’

When running the rule over United’s transfer plans in the final week of the window, the Guardian theorised Man Utd could cash in on Fernandes and put the money towards a £100m-plus bid for Carlos Baleba.

But with multiple other sources stating Fernandes will NOT be on the move over the coming days, the record-breaking move for Baleba will have to wait until the summer of 2026.

