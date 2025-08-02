There's been fresh contact to take Fernandes away from Man Utd

Bruno Fernandes may have rejected a move to Al Hilal from Manchester United earlier this summer, but talk of a Saudi Pro League move has ramped back up after reports in Portugal claimed a new contender has been in contact – and this time there are two reasons that ‘would be enough to help convince’ him.

Al Hilal were willing to go to extraordinary lengths to sign the Man Utd captain, offering a contract worth £200m over the course of three seasons, which he had to give serious consideration to. However, on the morning of June 3, Fabrizio Romano revealed that Fernandes was rejecting the Saudi offer due to a preference for staying in Europe.

However, if the latest reports in his native country are to be believed, Fernandes could soon have a different Saudi proposal to consider – and there’s a belief that this one could be more tempting.

According to A Bola, Fernandes has become the latest target for Al-Nassr. Contact was allegedly made on Thursday between the club and player in an attempt to get the ball rolling.

Man Utd rate Fernandes at a far higher price than €50m (£43.7m/$58m), but the report insists Al-Nassr wouldn’t find money a problem.

The perennial issue is whether or not Fernandes could be tempted to change his mind about a move to the Saudi Pro League. But A Bola claims Al-Nassr have some aces up their sleeve.

There’s a growing Portuguese contingent at Al-Nassr, with Cristiano Ronaldo the captain, Jorge Jesus the head coach and Joao Felix one of the latest signings.

The presence of Ronaldo and Jesus in particular ‘would be enough to help convince’ Fernandes, the report states.

After all, there’s a prior connection between Fernandes and Jesus. When the midfielder joined Sporting CP in the summer of 2017, Jesus was in charge of the Lisbon-based club.

Fernandes made 56 appearances under Jesus, scoring 16 goals during their time together.

Man Utd stance on Fernandes future

But A Bola does admit that another Portuguese coach – Man Utd’s Ruben Amorim – ‘will certainly do everything to keep’ Fernandes, whose contract at Old Trafford is valid for another two years.

That should come as no surprise. At the time of his previous Saudi rejection, TEAMtalk’s Rudy Galetti explained how Amorim played a big part in convincing his compatriot to staty.

Amorim personally spoke with Fernandes, emphasising how crucial he is to United’s project.

Fernandes himself confirmed that at a press conference in June, stating: “There was an opportunity. The [Al-Hilal] president called me and asked if I wanted to go there. They were waiting for me.

“I spoke to coach Amorim. He asked me not to go.

“Manchester United didn’t want to sell me. They don’t need the money. If I had wanted to leave, they would have made it happen.”

And while it is believed Man Utd will need to make sales this summer to counter-balance the spending on Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo and potentially a new striker, there are players they would prefer to remove from their squad than Fernandes.

