Extraordinary new claims over Marc Guehi to Liverpool as sources reveal why January move remains possible

Liverpool’s pursuit of Marc Guehi could take a decisive turn in the January transfer window, with sources telling TEAMtalk that it would be premature to rule out a move for the Crystal Palace defender midway through the season.

Guehi was set to join Liverpool on the final day of the summer transfer window. The England international centre-back has undergone a medical with Liverpool, who had an agreement in place with Palace over a £35million (€40.3m, $47.4m) transfer fee. However, Palace pulled the plug in the final hours, after last season’s FA Cup winners failed to sign Igor Julio as Guehi’s replacement.

Despite a failed attempt to secure the 25-year-old Palace centre-back in the summer, Liverpool remain in pole position.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that suggestions that Liverpool will wait until Guehi’s contract expires in the summer of 2026, making him a free agent, may be misguided, as transfer chess pieces are already in motion.

La Liga giants Real Madrid and Barcelona are said to be eyeing Guehi for a January move, adding urgency to Liverpool’s quest to secure the services of the former Chelsea centre-back. However, these reports are to be read with caution.

Palace, aware of the risk of losing their captain for nothing next summer, face mounting pressure to cash in during the January transfer window.

Clubs often leverage media narratives to spark bidding wars or inflate fees, and Palace’s posturing could be a tactic to extract maximum value.

However, Liverpool, known for their shrewd transfer dealings, hold a trump card: Guehi’s desire to join them.

Personal terms were agreed in the summer, signalling the defender’s preference for Anfield.

Liverpool’s strategy could hinge on a calculated lowball offer in January. By presenting a modest bid, they might tempt Palace to accept less than their desired valuation rather than lose Guehi for free months later.

Additionally, Liverpool could reach an agreement in principle with Guehi in January for a summer move, thereby securing his services without a transfer fee.

This dual approach – low offer or an agreement in principle – puts the Reds in a commanding position.

Liverpool favourites for Marc Guehi – sources

Guehi, a standout for England and Palace, would bring composure, athleticism, and leadership to a Liverpool backline seeking depth amid Virgil van Dijk’s advancing years.

The defender’s performances at Selhurst Park this season will only sharpen interest from Europe’s elite, but Liverpool’s prior agreement and strategic leverage make them favourites.

As January nears, the transfer rumour mill will churn, but Liverpool’s blend of patience and opportunism could land Guehi at a bargain in the middle of the season – or for nothing in summer – shaping their defence for years to come.

Liverpool sources have given a one-word response after learning of Real Madrid’s interest in Guehi.

A Bayern Munich insider has made a startling revelation about Florian Wirtz after the Germany international attacking midfielder completed his move to Liverpool from Bayer Leverkusen in the summer transfer window.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has revealed Liverpool’s stance on keeping Ibrahima Konate, who is out of contract at the defending Premier League champions and is the subject of interest from Madrid.

