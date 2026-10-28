Bruno Fernandes reacts to face-to-face meeting Michael Carrick and Man Utd NOT changing manager

How Bruno Fernandes feels in the aftermath of a face-to-face meeting with Manchester United manager, Michael Carrick, has been revealed.

Fernandes spoke out against the tactics deployed by Michael Carrick in the 4-1 drubbing in Como last week. The end result was Fernandes being dropped for the clash with Bournemouth on Sunday, which United also lost by a three-goal margin.

Since then, Man Utd have chosen to stand by Carrick despite the 45-yeard-old overseeing an eight-game streak without a win.

Carrick will remain in charge for at least the trip to Chelsea on Saturday. According to the Athletic as well as Ben Jacobs, the expectation is Fernandes will not only be available for selection again, but will re-enter the starting line-up.

On Tuesday, Carrick held a clear-the-air meeting with United players and staff, which has been termed ‘productive’.

However, it’s also emerged Carrick held a separate meeting between just he and his captain.

According to Sky Sports reporter, Rob Dorsett, the meeting has produced the desired result, with both Carrick and Fernandes setting their differences aside.

Bruno Fernandes back on board after meeting with Michael Carrick

Dorsett wrote on X: ‘Excl: Michael Carrick and Bruno Fernandes have met face-to-face to clear the air, with both men vowing to focus on turning #mufc season around.

‘Meeting happened at Carrington yesterday, isn’t known whether Bruno apologised for publicly criticising Carrick’s tactics.

‘An all-squad meeting also admitted performances have been sadly lacking, with a determination to start afresh from here.’

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Soon after, the Daily Mail’s Chris Wheeler – who primarily covers Man Utd – claimed Fernandes now feels more ‘settled’ after his meeting with Carrick.

Wheeler wrote on X: ‘Michael Carrick has held the clear-the-air talks with Bruno Fernandes at Carrington as per @RobDorsettSky.

‘Sources say Fernandes is more settled after a difficult week in which he was dropped for comments post-Como and his house burgled.’

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