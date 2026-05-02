Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah insists that “everything that is going on” at Anfield convinced him “it’s time to go” as he reveals he has many “options” this summer.

The Reds announced in March that Salah would be leaving Anfield at the end of the season in order to give the Egyptian time to say a proper goodbye to supporters.

Salah has been well below his usual elite performances this term as Liverpool have struggle to match their form that saw them win the Premier League last term.

Liverpool are currently fourth in the Premier League with Salah contributing seven goals and six assists in 25 league matches this term, way below his numbers from last season when he provided 29 goals and 18 assists in 38 appearances.

And Liverpool are searching for a capable replacement ahead of the summer transfer window with RB Leipzig’s Yan Diomande one of those players they are chasing.

Salah has revealed that he is more and more convinced that he has made the right decision, especially considering the drop off from Liverpool this term.

Speaking in an interview with Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard, Salah told TNT Sports: “I feel to go through the season this is the right thing to do now, and I have peace with it.

“The season was tough for all of us… I don’t want to say much.

“I’m happy about it, everything that is going on this season makes me like ‘No, it’s time to go’, so I’m happy.”

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Salah: I’m leaving Liverpool ‘through a big door’

Salah is satisfied that he will be leaving Liverpool on his own terms and not because the Reds want to get rid of him.

The Egyptian added: “I’m glad that I’m leaving now through a big door as that was something you mentioned to me – ‘leave on your own terms’ – and I still remember those words.

“Honestly I feel I have a lot to give: physically I feel very good, I played many games this season.

“I didn’t decide yet what I’m going to do, to be fair, I have a lot of options which are good options.”

Speaking about the Liverpool team that won the Premier League and Champions League in back-to-back seasons under Jurgen Klopp, Salah continued: “Every player had the same goal, no playing around, no heroes, everybody knows what they do and if you don’t do it right the other one is going to really go for you to do it right.

“We had that so much in the last 10 years, and I really hope from my heart that will not change because now we change a lot of players and the bond of the team is changing so I really hope the guys hold it together and have that for the future.”

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