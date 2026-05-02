Leeds United have been praised for pulling off one of the signings of the season in Anton Stach, with one pundit left making a big World Cup prediction of the German and with another, in Stuart Dallas, revealing how the club managed to pull off his signing.

Stach joined Leeds as a relative unknown last summer, plucked from the Bundesliga in a £17.4m (€20m, $23m) deal from Hoffenheim, who reluctantly cashed in a year before his deal expired.

And it’s safe to say the player has proved one of the best signings across the entire league this season, on Friday night scoring his fifth goal of the season as Daniel Farke’s side beat Burnley 3-1 at Elland Road to move up to 14th in the Premier League and nine clear of the relegation zone. The win, a 10th of the season for Leeds, tells the club that, throughout history, they are ow 100% safe.

Stach has also created 61 chances in the Premier League this season, a tally bettered only by Manchester United’s Bruno Fernandes, and a magnificent record for the German, who does not play as advanced as the Portuguese.

Now, purring over his signing, former Leeds star Dallas has revealed the two factors that saw Leeds plunder Hoffenheim for the star.

Asked by Sky Sports if Leeds adopt a data-driven approach to signings, Dallas stated: “They use a lot of data at Leeds, yeah, they’ve gone that way in recent years – it’s very heavy data-driven. But that’s only one element…”

Hinting how Leeds also scouted the player intensely, Dallas added: “There’s got to be an eye test as well. You’ve got to look and see what you’re recruiting.

“Anton for a big lad, he’s really, really good with his feet.

“You know, he’s not just in there just to be a big force in midfield. He’s really tidy on the ball. He keeps the ball really well. And you know, I said before the game that while he actually, he’s not in the team to kind of unlock things, though his numbers are worthy of a No.10.

“But you know, when he’s doing things like, God, he’s made me look a little bit silly, hasn’t he?” (A reference to the excellent 2020/21 campaign that saw Dallas crowned as Leeds’ player of the year).

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Stach leaves Redknapp purring as Leeds star is tipped for World Cup

Aside from Dallas, his fellow pundit Jamie Redknapp was equally impressed, having marvelled at Stach’s early opener against the Clarets, which was his league equalling fourth from outside the penalty area in the Premier League this season.

Analysing the goal and his performances in general, Redknapp said of Stach’s eighth-minute opener: “…This is his first one from his left foot. Great first touch. And hits that ball so well and early. He’s left the keeper flat-footed and he hasn’t got time to set himself. Very impressive.

“It’s great recruitment from Leeds United. I think what he brings, as well as the goals, is that height – he gives you something in both boxes. He ticks a lot of boxes, and he’s everything you want from a midfield player.

Now, you know, sometimes, if you’re necessarily the biggest side in the world, when you’ve got a set-piece, he’s a great advantage for you, that’s both for and against.”

Predicting a place in the Germany World Cup squad for the 6ft 4 star, Redknapp said: “He’s scoring goals, making goals. That is a really good sign.

“You know, before he came to the Premier League, I think he had a couple of caps for Germany, he got a cap again since. So who knows, he might be an outsider for the World Cup. He’s had a really good season.”

Earlier this week, Stach was named as one of the signings of the season alongside stars from Sunderland and Manchester City, though the trio were beaten to the ‘honour’ by a Manchester United man.

In terms of future recruitment, a report claims Leeds United are ‘considering investing’ £35m to sign a Premier League star as part of a triple raid on the same club that threatens to ‘exploit a situation’.

In an exclusive interview with former Leeds star Dominic Matteo, he wants the Whites to invest in the South American market to find some hidden gems.

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