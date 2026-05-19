Manchester United have agreed an important deal for their Champions League aspirations, while there’s a stunning transfer update out of Real Madrid and INEOS are accelerating a West Ham transfer.

Man Utd agree ‘genius’ deal

Fabrizio Romano has confirmed Man Utd and Tom Heaton have agreed a new contract extension, and why the deal has been termed ‘genius’ has been revealed.

Heaton is United’s third-choice goalkeeper and hasn’t played for the Red Devils in over three years.

Nevertheless, he’s a highly valued member of the squad and his impact in training was recently highlighted by Casemiro.

Heaton was on course to leave Man Utd in the summer when his existing contract expires. But according to Fabrizio Romano, a new one-year extension that covers the 2026/27 campaign has been sealed.

The Sun termed this deal a ‘genius’ one. Explaining why, it was highlighted Man Utd must meet UEFA’s homegrown player requirements ahead of their return to the Champions League next season.

Heaton rose through Man Utd’s academy in the early 2000s and will fill a vital spot in their European squad next term.

Man Utd can sign Eduardo Camavinga

Confirmed Man Utd target, Eduardo Camavinga, will be booted out of Real Madrid by Jose Mourinho, according to a report.

Camavinga has endured a nightmare campaign that’s resulted in the midfielder being left out of France’s World Cup squad.

Nevertheless, aged just 23, there’s plenty of time and expectation Camavinga will get back to the levels he previously produced that helped Real Madrid dominate in Europe.

Camavinga does not want to leave Real Madrid. Fabrizio Romano confirmed as much in a recent update on his YouTube channel.

However, the latest out of Spain states incoming Real manager Mourinho has no intention of helping Camavinga get back to his best.

Mourinho ‘doesn’t want Camavinga’, per the report, and in lieu of his poorer form this year, a deal can be struck for as little as £50m.

Man Utd fully intend to sign two new central midfielders in the upcoming summer transfer window.

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INEOS accelerate Mateus Fernandes transfer

Speaking of Man Utd and midfielders, the Daily Mail have revealed Man Utd are accelerating talks to sign West Ham’s Mateus Fernandes.

The Hammers are ‘resigned’ to losing their best players if relegated, according to the Guardian. Both publications confirmed around £100m must be generated from player sales to balance the books if they drop a division.

Fernandes has been a rare ‘shining light’ for West Ham this term. Both Man Utd and Arsenal are interested, but it’s the Red Devils who are actively pursuing a deal right now after holding further talks.

On the subject of cost, TEAMtalk has been informed West Ham value the 21-year-old Portugal international at £80m. He was previously signed from Southampton for £40m just one year ago.

But obviously, West Ham’s ability to generate their asking price would be severely hampered if suffering relegation. Teams with a desperate need to sell very rarely extract maximum value.

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