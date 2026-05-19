Liverpool launch £92m double signing as star says YES to Anfield move

Liverpool are ready to devastate one club by pulling off a DOUBLE coup worth £92m, while a title-winning defender is desperate to join the Reds and there’s a major update on Curtis Jones being sold.

Liverpool want £92m double raid on Monaco

Reds owners FSG could devastate Monaco by sealing a double signing worth a combined £92m, according to reports.

Liverpool are in the market for a new central midfielder amid a growing belief Curtis Jones is moving to Italy. More on him later.

At least one new winger is required too, and Liverpool could kill two birds with one stone by doing business with Monaco.

Journalist Pete O’Rourke reported Liverpool are ready to ‘accelerate’ a £40m switch to Anfield for Lamine Camara.

The 22-year-old midfielder could also be joined on Merseyside by Monaco teammate, Maghnes Akliouche.

Our insider, Graeme Bailey, brought news on Tuesday of Liverpool barging Man Utd aside for the €60m / £52m-rated wide man. Bailey’s full update can be read here.

Enhancing the chances of both of deals crossing the line is the fact Monaco have failed to qualify for Europe next season.

Denzel Dumfries says yes to Liverpool

Liverpool’s issues at right-back could be solved through the addition of Denzel Dumfries, and the Inter Milan and Netherlands defender wants desperately to join Liverpool.

TEAMtalk revealed the 30-year-old’s representatives are actively pushing for a move to Liverpool for this summer, which naturally, is coming at the player’s behest.

Conor Bradley isn’t the finished article and will miss the start of next season while he recovers from knee surgery anyway. Jeremie Frimpong has endured a tough first season and at times, is deployed by Arne Slot on the right wing. Joe Gomez who can cover at full-back could be sold and is particularly keen on listening to offers from AC Milan.

As such, the need to add another option at right-back is there, especially if it means Dominik Szoboszlai no longer has to deputise in the position next year.

Our insider, Graeme Bailey, explained: “Sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that Dumfries’ camp and intermediaries have been making Liverpool fully aware of both the player’s availability and his strong desire to test himself in the Premier League.”

A clause in Dumfries’ contract means he can be signed for just £20m if it’s activated in time. The clause expires in mid-July and both Liverpool and Dumfries’ fellow Dutchman, Slot, are confirmed admirers of the attack-minded right-back.

Want more breaking news and transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Curtis Jones heading for Anfield exit

Curtis Jones is a long way off agreeing a new contract at Anfield and Liverpool are increasingly likely to cash in with Inter Milan circling.

That’s according to Fabrizio Romano, with the trusted reporter declaring Jones is “far, far away” from extending his stay with his boyhood club.

Jones is frustrated with his lack of opportunities in his favoured midfield role this term. What’s more, he recently replied to Mohamed Salah’s social media post that savaged the club and Slot with a clapping emoji.

Serie A champions Inter Milan came close to signing Jones in January and hope to go one better this summer.

Romano revealed Liverpool will now set an asking price and all eyes are on whether Inter match it.

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