Manchester United and Arsenal may have been given a boost in their reported pursuit of Club Brugge left-back Joaquin Seys.

On the face of it, Man Utd do not desperately need a new left-back as they have Patrick Dorgu and Luke Shaw, plus versatile full-backs Diogo Dalot and Noussair Mazraoui can also play there if required.

However, Dorgu seems to be more of a wing-back or winger than a left-back, Shaw, 31, is not as mobile as he once was, while the right-footed Dalot and Mazraoui are not as effective on the left flank.

Meanwhile at Arsenal, if Riccardo Calafiori gets injured, they don’t have as much depth as they would like, despite Myles Lewis-Skelly being a good left-back option.

However, the 19-year-old may be utilised more as a midfielder for the upcoming season, hence why speculation has mounted that Mikel Arteta’s side want more cover there.

Earlier this week, reports suggested both Premier League sides were keeping tabs on 21-year-old Seys, who has impressed a great deal at the Belgian club.

The Belgian international represented his country at this summer’s World Cup, and off the back of his strong displays, the Jupiler Pro League team have allegedly slapped a £30m price tag on his head.

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Club Brugge boss ‘proud’ of Man Utd target

However, Belgian outlet Nieuwsblad claims that Brugge have not been contacted by Man Utd or Arsenal for Seys and that they have no intention of selling him during the summer.

Despite that, manager Ivan Leko says he is happy that his players, including rumoured Barcelona target Nicolo Tresoldi, are being linked with big moves abroad.

“In fact, I’m proud that my guys are being linked to those clubs,” he said. “We chat about it every now and then. How much of those rumours is true? I don’t know.

“But we all have eyes in our heads: their potential is incredible. On the other hand, they remain consummate professionals and are happy here. The focus is entirely on OHL.”

Leko also said that every player has his price, potentially opening the door to a transfer exit.

He added, “If there’s a lot of money on the table, it’s obviously not easy to say no. The board’s aim is still to build a team that’s even better than last season. The right time to leave will come. [Christos] Tzolis has proved that. Let’s hope they’re all still here in September.”

Indeed, Brugge sold Tzolis to Arsenal for a reported £34m so it is not beyond the realms of possibility that Seys could move on for a sizeable fee.

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