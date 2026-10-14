Man Utd star calls Atleti loss a ‘f****** disgrace’ after Martinez tears into Wilcox

Manchester United star Amad Diallo was raging after the loss to Atletico Madrid

Manchester United are threatening to explode, with Amad branding their defeat to Atletico Madrid a ‘f****** disgrace’ following Lisandro Martinez’s bombshell interview.

A 2-0 Champions League loss at the Metropolitano Stadium means Man Utd have won just once in their last seven games in all competitions. Michael Carrick’s side had a worst-possible start when Ayden Heaven failed to block a Pablo Barrios shot just 49 seconds in, which saw Atleti take an immediate lead.

Alejandro Grimaldo hit the post from a free-kick before Johnny Cardoso thought he had doubled Atleti’s advantage, only for the goal to be ruled out due to a handball in the build-up.

The woodwork was a consistent theme in the match, as Julian Alvarez was denied by the post before Bruno Fernandes saw a curling effort hit the crossbar.

United’s chances of picking up a result diminished in the 74th minute when Leny Yoro was sent off for bringing down Jonathan David as the last man.

Atleti ensured the victory in the 79th minute as Ademola Lookman slid home after Senne Lammens had denied David with a smart stop.

On Snapchat (via the MEN), Amad – who replaced Marcus Rashford in the 66th minute – said: ‘F****** disgrace; I have no words.’

Martinez, meanwhile, remarkably took aim at United’s director of football, Jason Wilcox, for failing to build a competitive squad.

“We did a fantastic season last season, and now we expect more from the top, more players to compete because many teams bring many players as well,” he told Amazon Prime.

“Atletico have an amazing team and they deserved to win today.

“I expect more [investment]. 100%. I expect more from our technical director [Wilcox].

“I have to be honest, as players we have to do more but it is also important when you make a strong squad to be ready for this kind of night.

“Tonight it is easy to [blame] the coach, easy to say the players, but also we have to see other areas.”

The centre-back added: “You can’t keep changing, changing, changing the manager. What about other areas? I can’t say more.

“Last season we did everything, we created the base to create an amazing team.”

DON’T MISS: Jamie Carragher destroys ‘out of order’ Lisandro Martinez as Man Utd star Tielemans responds

Lisandro Martinez ‘disrespected the whole club’ – Rooney

United legend Wayne Rooney reacted to those comments by saying: “The board have to look at that, and they probably have to take some action on that, because that’s just disrespecting the whole football club.

“Yes, there’s issues, everyone wants more players and better players, but this is the players you’ve got.

“As a player, you’ve got to get on with it. You’ve got to go and show why you’re a World Cup winner, as I said before.

“So, I think the board have to either come out and speak on it, or maybe he’s done that to flush them out and get them to speak to the fans, but I just think it’s the wrong time, and it’s not going to help anyone.”

Rooney also accused Martinez of being ‘premeditated’ with his comments, and suggested the Argentine would be out the door if United had been successful in the summer window.

Atletico boss Diego Simeone has given his verdict on United after overcoming Carrick’s side.