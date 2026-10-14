Man Utd: David Ornstein reveals INEOS ‘concern’ as Michael Carrick sack decision reached

The Athletic journalist David Ornstein has reported on whether Manchester United co-owners INEOS are planning to sack Michael Carrick as their manager now.

Carrick was made the permanent Man Utd manager in the summer after guiding the Red Devils to third place in the Premier League table last season in an interim role.

While Man Utd fans were not expecting the club to challenge for the Premier League title this season, the Old Trafford faithful certainly fancies/fancy a top-four finish yet again.

However, Man Utd have made a terrible start to the 2026/27 campaign.

Man Utd have picked up only six points from six Premier League games.

The Red Devils have also been knocked out of the Carabao Cup by Brighton and Hove Albion.

While the Red Devils won 4-0 against Sabah at Old Trafford in their opening game of the Champions League, Man Utd slumped to a 2-0 defeat to Atletico Madrid in Spain in Europe’s premier club competition on Tuesday evening.

TEAMtalk reported on October 10, after the draw with Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League, that Man Utd will not sack Carrick as the manager.

The Athletic journalist Ornstein has now backed our claim, noting that Man Utd co-owners, INEOS, are still behind Carrick, although he has warned that results need to improve, with the club concerned about the results.

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Man Utd co-owners INEOS behind Michael Carrick

Ornstein wrote in The Athletic: “You are under pressure constantly at Manchester United, from ownership, executives, managers, staff, players, and so on.

“That’s testament to the expectations. Carrick knows that better than anybody. He will be aware of what comes with that territory. It’s a results business.

“However good the intentions are of United as a hierarchy, and the goodwill given to him by the fanbase, he’ll be judged on how he does.

“And ultimately, those that have gone before him have paid the price when they’ve gone on a poor run. So he needs to improve things.

“I don’t know of any desire to get rid of Carrick. On the contrary, they are right behind him and want him to succeed.

“But you’re right behind somebody at any club until you’re not.

“And there will be concern about the results and certainly the performances.

“What we saw against Tottenham wouldn’t have been deemed acceptable by Carrick or the powers that be.

“The support were really unhappy. We heard it, we’ve seen it, we’ve read about it. I know a lot of United fans and I’ve detected it, too.

“There will also be questions about the people around the structure at United: recruitment, executives, owners.

“We’ve talked many times about this phrase describing United and other clubs: a fish rotting from the head.

“The Glazers remain in charge, even though everybody is pointing the finger at Sir Jim Ratcliffe, who is rightly in the spotlight.

“From the chief executive to the sporting director, people need to take accountability rather than just look at the head coach or manager. Players as well.

“We’ve been in this position so many times before and the one who pays the price is the manager.

“If there’s a downturn or continued struggles, no doubt United will become a big story again.

“A massive game at the weekend where Carrick will hope to deliver.

“And I do think the goodwill gives him time and faith. But at a club of this stature, if you don’t deliver, you’ll pay the price.”

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