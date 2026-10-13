Man Utd: Lisandro Martinez throws Jason Wilcox under the bus in stunning rant – ‘I can’t say more…’

Manchester United centre-back Lisandro Martinez appears to have called for the head of the club’s technical director Jason Wilcox following the club’s poor start to the season.

After the 1-1 draw against Tottenham over the weekend meant United had recorded their worst start to a top-flight campaign in 40 years, they then made it five games without a win following a 2-0 Champions League defeat at Atletico Madrid on Wednesday night.

Man Utd’s last victory was against Azerbaijan champions Sabah FK on September 10. Their only other win this season came against newly promoted Ipswich at Old Trafford, when they had to come from behind.

United finished third in the Premier League last term to seal a Champions League return for the first time in three years, but have not pushed on under Michael Carrick so far this season.

And, speaking after the loss in Madrid, Martinez let rip when speaking to Amazon Prime: “We did a fantastic season last season and now we expect more from the top, more players to compete because many teams bring many players as well.

“Atletico have an amazing team and they deserved to win today.

“I expect more [investment]. 100%. I expect more from our technical director [Jason Wilcox].

“I have to be honest, as players we have to do more but it is also important when you make a strong squad to be ready for this kind of night.

“Tonight it is easy to [blame] the coach, easy to say the players but also we have to see other areas.”

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Martinez fully behind Carrick

Martinez’s view has been echoed by many external observers, with the club’s failure to add another striker and left-back competition for Luke Shaw two areas that have been continually highlighted.

Minority owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe was sat next to United chief executive Omar Berrarda in the Metropolitano Stadium on Tuesday, and Martinez added, in clear support of Carrick: “You can’t keep changing, changing, changing the manager. What about other areas? I can’t say more.

“Last season we did everything, we created the base to create an amazing team.”

When asked if the problem was Carrick not being backed enough, the Argentine added: “I don’t think so. He does his best. Every season is different.

“You can’t stay with what you did last season. The teams knows how you play, they know every detail, if you don’t change next season is a big problem.

“Tonight it is easy to say the coach, easy to say the players but also we have to see other areas.”