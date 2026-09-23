Man Utd choose top next manager target with Carrick sack coming as INEOS now make official contact

According to reports, Manchester United have identified Antonio Conte as their ‘top’ target to replace current manager Michael Carrick.

Man Utd are only five games into the 2026/27 Premier League season, but Carrick is already under pressure.

With not many top-level options available, INEOS had little choice but to appoint Carrick permanently following a stellar stint as Man Utd caretaker manager.

Carrick surpassed all expectations in the role, having sparked a sharp upturn in form and performances as Man Utd qualified for the Champions League by finishing third in the Premier League.

However, Man Utd have reverted to type at the start of this campaign, with Carrick potentially facing the sack after the Red Devils have only earned five points from their first five Premier League games and exited the Carabao Cup.

Now, Man Utd are being linked with alternatives, including former Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur boss Conte.

A report from Italian outlet Calciomercato claims Conte is at the ‘top of the list’ for Man Utd, who are ‘considering a change in the dugout’ with Carrick facing the sack ‘in the near future’.

Conte is out of work after leaving Napoli at the end of last season, and the report also says the Red Devils have ‘made initial contact’ to assess his ‘availability’.

Truth on Antonio Conte revealed as Man Utd make decision

However, we have reported that Man Utd’s decision on Carrick after Sunday’s 1-1 draw against Fulham is that they have no concerns about his position at this stage.

On Conte, we have reported that he is currently waiting for the right opportunity to return to football, but no one at Man Utd has contacted his representatives, and no approach has been made either.

Still, Man Utd legend Gary Neville has warned Carrick that he could soon “find himself in a lot of trouble” if there is not a noticable improvement after the international break.

“What I’m saying is, though, if those types of performances continue, he will find himself in a lot of trouble. They’ve got to work harder than that for him. I’m absolutely not changing my mind on that,” Neville said.

“Those players have got to work harder for Michael Carrick, or it will cause him a massive issue, because they didn’t work hard enough today. And that’s the biggest criticism I can give you.

“I think all of those players, and I’ve said I’ve liked them for six months of last season under Michael Carrick, they can all work a lot harder than that…”