Tottenham to ‘sacrifice’ stars in January to sign ‘proven’ striker as De Zerbi sack decision made

Tottenham want to bring in a new striker for Roberto De Zerbi

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly ready to sell multiple players in the January transfer window to fund a move for a proven centre-forward, as the club continues to back Roberto De Zerbi to turn things around.

For the first time in 18 years, Spurs find themselves bottom of the table after five games of the new season, fuelling talk that another change is needed.

TEAMtalk understands, however, that there are currently no considerations at Tottenham to sack De Zerbi despite the club’s dismal start.

Instead, the club are preparing to back De Zerbi further in the January transfer window, following a summer in which Spurs spent a whopping £300million-plus on new additions.

According to Football Insider, Tottenham are set to ‘facilitate exits’ in order to ‘add a proven top-level striker’ in January.

De Zerbi’s current main options up front are Dominic Solanke and new signing Omar Marmoush, following De Zerbi’s decision to oust Richarlison from the squad.

Solanke and Marmoush, however, have so far failed to score a single Premier League goal between them.

Now, Spurs are said to be willing to make ‘sacrifices’ in terms of selling players in order to fund a move for a new forward.

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Tottenham to ‘search’ for January fire sale candidates

While the report does not name specific players who could be sold by Tottenham, Richarlison is an obvious candidate.

As mentioned, he has been left out of Spurs’ Premier League squad following a tumultuous summer in which he came close to joining former club Everton and Turkish side Fenerbahce.

Richarlison made clear that he wanted out of Tottenham, but ultimately he failed to agree personal terms with Everton before that transfer was shelved, and Trabzonspor couldn’t finalise a fee with Tottenham.

Football Insider’s report adds that Spurs are now set to ‘search’ for more candidates to be sold in January.

For now, though, De Zerbi will have to focus on transforming his team’s fortunes with the players he currently has.

Tottenham have picked up just one point so far from a draw with Everton, suffering defeats to Aston Villa, Nottingham Forest, Newcastle and Brentford.

Scoring goals has clearly been a major issue.

The two Tottenham notched in their recent 3-2 defeat to Villa are the only ones they’ve scored in the league.

The addition of an experienced forward therefore makes perfect sense, but who that will be, and whether De Zerbi will still be in charge when he arrives, still remains to be seen.

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