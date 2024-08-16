A Serie A side are exploring the conditions of a deal for Manchester United centre-back Victor Lindelof and the Swede has the green light to leave, while another three stars are also on the chopping block ahead of United’s fifth summer signing arriving.

Three of Man Utd’s four arrivals this summer have been defenders. Noussair Mazraoui is a right-back by trade, though Erik ten Hag recently confirmed the Moroccan is more than capable of lining up at left-back if required.

Elsewhere, Leny Yoro and Matthijs De Ligt have signed up to offset the exits of Raphael Varane and Willy Kambwala. Varane joined Como as a free agent. Kambwala was sold to Villarreal in a deal worth £9.7m.

However, Lindelof also has the go-ahead to leave despite Yoro suffering a fractured metatarsal in pre-season. It’s since emerged United detected an issue in Yoro’s medical, though proceeded with the deal anyway.

Sweden captain Lindelof is in the final year of his contract at Old Trafford. Having triggered the 30-year-old’s one-year option to cover the 2024/25 season at the turn of the year, United no longer have the luxury of an option to fall back on.

As such, United must sell now or risk losing a player who has done very little wrong at Old Trafford for nothing 11 months from now. Lindelof will be free to sign a pre-contract agreement with overseas clubs come January 1.

Thankfully for Man Utd, a buyer for Lindelof has now emerged in the form of Serie A side Fiorentina.

READ MORE: Every player linked with a Man Utd exit this summer as Ratcliffe cull continues

Fiorentina readying Lindelof swoop

Sky Italia journalist, Gianluca Di Marzio, reported Fiorentina have ‘set their sights’ on Lindelof.

La Viola are ‘working to deliver’ a new centre-back and Lindelof is the player they’ve fixed their gaze on.

Fiorentina are now ‘working to understand the possible conditions of exit.’ Given Lindelof is in the final year of his United deal, only a permanent transfer would make sense from a United perspective.

But given Man Utd are in a weak bargaining position and factoring in Lindelof’s age, it stands to reason any bids Fiorentina make won’t be large ones.

More Man Utd exits coming; PSG drop Ugarte hint

Lindelof was recently named by Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg as being up for sale.

Plettenberg also stated midfielders Casemiro and Scott McTominay are also on the chopping block ahead of a midfield arrival.

Manuel Ugarte remains Man Utd’s first choice to partner Kobbie Mainoo in central areas this season.

A giant hint Ugarte’s move is ON was recently dropped by PSG and revealed in Friday’s Euro Paper Talk.

EURO PAPER TALK: Liverpool to submit decisive bid in dazzling double coup; Huge Man Utd transfer hint with move ‘absolutely on’

Personal terms on a five-year deal with a club option for a sixth season are agreed. Man Utd are hoping PSG lower their €60m asking price before thundering in with the killer bid.

The alternative if PSG stick to their guns, according to Fabrizio Romano, is Man Utd sell a player and channel the funds into a reluctant €60m bid that meets PSG’s demands.

Casemiro and McTominay are both prime candidates to depart to help that plan of action. Christian Eriksen is another who United will sell if suitable offers are received.