Tottenham and Newcastle ‘enquire’ about double AC Milan coup with January deals ‘increasingly likely’ – Exclusive

Tottenham and Newcastle are looking into signing TWO players from AC Milan, with January exits ‘increasingly likely’, TEAMtalk can reveal.

A host of Premier League clubs were in attendance at Bournemouth on Thursday to watch Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Fikayo Tomori, with TEAMtalk understanding that both AC Milan players are increasingly likely to return to England in January.

The pair both started at the Vitality Stadium as Milan suffered a 3-0 defeat, but the early dismissal of goalkeeper Mike Maignan made it a far from ideal occasion for interested clubs to assess the duo ahead of the January transfer window.

Nevertheless, the presence of so many English clubs underlines the growing interest in the Milan pair, with several sides already making contact as they explore potential moves.

As TEAMtalk revealed previously, Milan are open to parting ways with both players, and intermediaries are already working behind the scenes to identify possible destinations. The Italian giants are prepared to negotiate, with neither player considered central to head coach Ruben Amorim’s future plans.

There is also a significant contractual factor at play. Both players are due to see their current deals expire next summer, leaving Milan with an increasingly strong incentive to consider January offers rather than risk losing them for nothing at the end of the season.

Both are understood to be keen on returning to the Premier League, where they have already established themselves during previous spells in English football.

Tomori, who turns 29 in December, is attracting interest from his former club Chelsea as they consider options to strengthen their defence with an experienced addition.

The centre-back progressed through Chelsea’s academy before moving to Milan, where he has continued his career. A return to Stamford Bridge is one possibility, although the Blues are not the only Premier League side monitoring his situation.

Manchester United, Aston Villa, Newcastle United, Sunderland and Fulham have all had contact regarding Tomori, highlighting the breadth of interest in the defender ahead of January.

Frank Lampard is another admirer of both players, having worked with them during his time at Chelsea. However, bringing either to Coventry City would be a difficult proposition to pull off.

Tottenham, Newcastle could sign BOTH players

Loftus-Cheek, now 30, is also attracting strong interest, and a deal involving both Milan players remains a possibility if a club decides to pursue a double swoop.

Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle have enquired about the pair, with the Magpies able to draw on an established working relationship with Milan following their deals for Sandro Tonali and Malick Thiaw. That connection could prove useful should Newcastle decide to step up their interest.

Brentford and Nottingham Forest are also understood to be checking on Loftus-Cheek as they assess potential options for the January window.

While Thursday’s match at Bournemouth offered interested clubs the chance to watch both players from the start, Maignan’s early red card inevitably affected the contest and limited the value of the performance as a scouting exercise.

Even so, the transfer picture is becoming clearer. Milan are willing to do business, both players are open to a Premier League return, and intermediaries are working to determine which interested clubs are ready to make concrete moves when the January window opens.