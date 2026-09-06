Manchester United twice threw away a lead as Ainsley Maitland-Niles’ stoppage-time screamer earned Everton a 2-2 draw at Hill Dickinson Stadium.

The former Arsenal player, who joined from Lyon on transfer deadline day, fired a howitzer into the top corner to deny Man Utd a first away win of the season.

After an even first half, Bryan Mbeumo gave Michael Carrick’s side the perfect start to the second period when he powered in a curling effort from the edge of the box after a mazy run.

The visitors looked to be heading to a 1-0 win, only for Tyrique George to thunder in an excellent equaliser seven minutes from time.

Substitute Benjamin Sesko looked to have scored a winner at Everton for the second season running when he got on the goalsheet in the 88th minute, only for Maitland-Niles to level proceedings in the 96th minute.

After the game, he told Sky Sports, “It felt like a win. We dug deep and managed to get a point in the end. The crowd were with us and we were fighting to the end and that’s why you get those results.

“It’s amazing, everyone wants to start off like that and thankfully I did. The ball fell to me on the edge of the box, I put my foot through it and it ended up in the top corner which I’m happy about.

“I came in to work hard. It’s a team full of hard workers so I fit right in. I’m going to show I can fit right in and pull my weight and give as much as everyone else, if not more.”

DON’T MISS: Lewis Hall reaches decision on Man Utd transfer as Newcastle make their move

Man Utd currently sit 11th in the Premier League with four points from their opening three fixtures. After thumping Ipswich Town 5-2 and losing 2-0 to newly-promoted Hull City, Man Utd have shipped two goals in a game for the third time this term.

Man Utd’s unwanted statistics

To make matters worse, this is just the second time in the last 50 years that Man Utd have conceded two or more goals in each of their first three games of a league season.

According to Sky Sports, the other time this happened was in the 2020-21 season, where they finished second under former boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Moreover, Man Utd conceded their latest Premier League goal (95:11) since December 2024 v Wolves (98:04), and latest result-altering goal in the competition since April 2024 v Chelsea (Cole Palmer’s winner, 100:41).

Conversely, Mbeumo scored Man Utd’s fastest second half goal in a Premier League game (46:00) since December 2024, also against Everton (Marcus Rashford, 45:21).

That, however, won’t console them a great deal.

READ NEXT: Man Utd news: ‘I see him going’ – INEOS tipped to crush Chelsea in £80m midfielder chase