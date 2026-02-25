Man Utd want £230m teammates as INEOS learn about £30m price-drop for Casemiro replacement

Manchester United are keen on signing Elliot Anderson, Murillo and Morgan Gibbs-White from Nottingham Forest in the summer transfer window, sources have told TEAMtalk, as the Red Devils’ co-owners, INEOS, learn of the new transfer fee needed to sign Carlos Baleba.

One of the areas that Man Utd seek to improve in the summer transfer window is in midfield, with INEOS willing to splash the cash, especially if interim-manager Michael Carrick guides the team to Champions League qualification next season.

Man Utd target Morgan Gibbs-White

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, has long reported Man Utd’s interest in signing Elliot Anderson from Nottingham Forest.

Manchester City are also keen on a 2026 summer deal for the former Newcastle United midfielder, who is valued at £100million by Forest.

Dean Jones has reported Man Utd’s interest in Murillo, who is one of the best defenders in the Premier League.

We understand that Forest will seek at least £50million for Murillo, who is the subject of interest from Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur, too.

Fraser Fletcher has also now reported that Man Utd have taken a shine to Morgan Gibbs-White.

We understand that if Forest get relegated to the Championship at the end of the season, then Gibbs-White will 100% leave the City Ground.

There have also been suggestions that Gibbs-White’s contract at Forest has a release clause of £80million for clubs playing in the Champions League.

Man Utd want Carlos Baleba to replace Casemiro

Man Utd are planning to raid Brighton and Hove Albion for Carlos Baleba, too.

Our transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, has reported that Man Utd co-owners, INEOS, believe that Baleba is the perfect replacement for Casemiro.

Casemiro has already announced that he will leave Man Utd at the end of the season.

Sources have told us that Man Utd view Baleba as ‘the closest stylistic successor to Casemiro’.

Brighton wanted £100m for Baleba in 2025, but sources have told us that the midfielder’s price has now dropped to £70m.

Why Man Utd are keen on Iliman Ndiaye

We reported Man Utd’s interest in signing Iliman Ndiaye from Everton earlier this month.

Our transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, subsequently revealed that Man Utd are the ‘frontrunners’ for the winger.

It has now been detailed in Flashscore why Man Utd are so keen on the 25-year-old Senegal international winger.

Ndiaye’s ‘style and overall profile, is said to be ‘a strong fit’ for what Man Utd are looking to add in forward areas this summer.

The winger’s ‘versatility’ to play on either flank is seen as very appealing by the Man Utd decision-makers.