Manchester United are keen on Nottingham Forest defender Murillo, sources have told TEAMtalk, but the Red Devils are facing a threat from Chelsea for the Brazilian, with Jason Wilcox also ready to raid City Ground for Elliot Anderson.

Murillo’s future at Nottingham Forest is set to come back into focus towards the end of the season, with Chelsea and Man Utd continuing to monitor his situation.

We understand that the Brazil international defender is becoming open to a potential move away from the Premier League if the right opportunity presents itself, despite being settled in England.

Real Madrid have been linked with Murillo in recent months, but there are some doubts over whether the Spanish giants would be willing to meet Forest’s valuation.

Madrid have been looking at potential free-agent options as they assess reinforcements at centre-back, with players such as Ibrahima Konate and Dayot Upamecano among those considered.

While Konate is out of contract at Liverpool and has yet to sign a new deal with the defending Premier League champions, we understand that Upamecano has already told Bayern Munich that he will accept their latest offer to extend his stay at the Allianz Arena beyond the summer of 2026.

Despite Madrid’s interest in Murillo, sources have told us that the most high-profile interest in the 23-year-old will come from England, where Murillo has proven to be one of Forest’s standout signings in recent times.

Murillo is one of the most impressive young centre-backs in European football and was a key figure in the Forest side that finished seventh in the Premier League table last season.

The Brazilian joined from Corinthians for £10million (€11.6m, $13.7m) in 2023 and agreed a new four-and-a-half-year contract in January 2025.

Former Forest defender Joe Worrall subsequently described Murillo as “a super ­talent” in The Guardian in February 2025.

The defender’s development has also seen him break into the senior Brazil squad and land on the radar of Europe’s elite clubs.

Chelsea a threat to Man Utd for Murillo – sources

Sources indicate that Murillo is enjoying life in England, with his family settled and comfortable, but he remains highly ambitious about his next steps in the game.

As a result, the Brazilian is keen to see the level of formal interest that arrives from Europe’s top clubs.

Chelsea’s interest is particularly noteworthy, though, as they begin to consider adding a premium and proven centre-back to complement their pool of developing defensive options.

Major exit decisions are expected later this year regarding the futures of Benoit Badiashile and Tosin Adarabioyo.

Man Utd are also keen to bring in a top-level defender and are admirers of Murillo’s consistency and composure at Premier League level.

The Forest star’s profile aligns with Man Utd’s strategy of targeting elite performers at clubs considered to sit below them in terms of stature.

However, Forest will be determined to resist interest and retain their key assets.

Murillo is not the only player attracting attention, with Elliot Anderson also being touted for a potential big move within the Premier League, with Man Utd keen on a 2026 summer deal for the England international midfielder.

Sources have told us that Man Utd director of football, Jason Wilcox, plans to hold talks with Kobbie Mainoo over a new deal, but that will not affect their pursuit of Anderson.

We understand that Man Utd plan to make a summer rebuild of their midfield department, and Anderson is one of the most prominent names on their wishlist.

However, as with Murillo and Chelsea, Man Utd are facing a serious challenge from Man City for Anderson.

